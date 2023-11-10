Lawyer Jagritee Singh Receives Entrepreneur Award of Social Activities from Actress Zoya Afroz

The world of activism got a taste of the glitz and glamour of Bollywood at the Executive Club Resort, in New Delhi. This star studded evening brought together entrepreneurship and fashion with the presence of the actress Zoya Afroz, as the celebrity guest.

The exciting part of the evening was definitely the Entrepreneur Award Function, which included a fashion show. The moment we had all been waiting for finally came when Lawyer Jagritee Singh received the Entrepreneur Award for Social Activities. To make it more special Zoya Afroz herself presented the award bringing a touch of glamour to the event.

Lawyer Jagritee Singh, a known personality in the field, has been gaining recognition for her impactful work in social activism. Her founded NGO, the Sangharsh Jagritee Singh Foundation has been actively involved in initiatives aimed at supporting and empowering marginalized individuals. The foundation has played a role, in offering nourishment, education and vital services to those who require assistance.

The decision to honor Lawyer Jagritee Singh with the Entrepreneur Award for Social Activities was met with unanimous approval by the organizers and attendees alike. Her tireless dedication to helping the less fortunate has not gone unnoticed, and the award serves as a testament to her unwavering commitment to creating a better world.

The event witnessed extensive coverage from various magazines and media channels, as it served as a unique platform for the convergence of entertainment, philanthropy, and fashion. Many notable fashion models took to the runway, adding an extra layer of elegance and sophistication to the evening.

Speaking about Lawyer Jagritee Singh's achievement, Zoya Afroz expressed her admiration for the lawyer's selfless work. "It is heartwarming to see individuals like Lawyer Jagritee Singh dedicating their time and efforts to make a difference in the lives of the less fortunate. Her work with the Sangharsh Jagritee Singh Foundation is truly inspiring, and I am honored to be a part of this momentous occasion," said the Bollywood actress.

The Entrepreneur Award for Social Activities signifies not only Lawyer Jagritee Singh's remarkable contributions but also the increasing acknowledgment of social activism and philanthropy within the entrepreneurial community. It serves as a reminder that success in the business world can be used as a force for positive change in society.

The event at Executive Club Resort in New Delhi served as a unique intersection of glamour and goodwill. This award and the presence of Zoya Afroz will undoubtedly inspire many to follow in her footsteps and contribute to a brighter future for all.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.

