Elcom Digital Sets the Course for Growth at Synergy 2024: Fostering Innovation and Collaboration

Elcom Digital, a prominent technology solutions provider in India, recently hosted its annual event, Synergy 2024, from April 3rd to 5th. This three-day event, held in Noida and Delhi, gathered senior executives from 11 Indian states to share the company's vision, foster collaboration, and set the stage for future success.

The event began with a warm welcome reception at Hotel Bloom in Noida, where Mr. Sagar Narang, CEO and co-founder of Elcom Digital, set the tone by emphasizing the company’s commitment to excellence and innovation. He outlined ambitious goals for 2024 and 2025, underscoring Elcom’s dedication to driving growth and technological advancement.

Throughout the event, Mr. Narang was supported by other key members of Elcom Digital's leadership team, including Directors Somesh Narang and Sunil Narang. Their active participation added valuable insights to the discussions and workshops.

The presence of key partners made this event a tremendous success.

Day One: Product Familiarization and Learning

The first day focused on product familiarization with informative seminars featuring key partners like AWS, Redington, GreytHR, and NoSky. Attendees learned about Elcom’s vision, received an introduction to cloud computing from Redington, and saw a live demonstration of TallyPrime powered by AWS. The day was packed with valuable information and learning opportunities.

Day Two: Internal Development and Strategic Planning

The second day emphasized internal development and strategic planning. Workshops aimed at enhancing individual and team capabilities included sessions on goal planning and OKR (Objectives and Key Results) setting. Somya Narang, founder of Katharsis Counselling, delivered a keynote speech offering business insights and practical solutions. She also led a leadership workshop focused on developing a leadership mindset and team management. The day concluded with a seminar on sales psychology, exploring customer behavior and effective sales techniques.

The event culminated in a celebration of achievements and a commitment to continued success..

Day Three: Future Planning and Awards

The final day, held at Fortune ITC in Delhi, involved key stakeholders from Tally Solutions and Elcom’s leadership team. Mr. Sagar Narang shared his vision for the upcoming financial year, highlighting the growth of Elcom’s channel business in Northern and Eastern India. The day included dedicated business meetings for various regions, focusing on identifying and leveraging growth opportunities.

A special highlight was the presence of Ganesh Dass Narang, the founder of the Elcom group of companies. He spoke about the company's growth since its inception in 1992 and its dedication to innovation. The event culminated in the 2024 Awards Night and Gala Dinner, celebrating achievements and reinforcing the company’s commitment to continuous improvement.

Leadership and Vision

Elcom Digital’s leadership team, under Mr. Sagar Narang’s guidance, remained focused on the company’s growth, ambitious plans, and fostering a positive culture. They highlighted four key pillars for success: revenue and market expansion, learning and development, customer satisfaction, and operational efficiency.

Market Expansion: Strengthening Elcom's leadership through strategic partnerships and capitalizing on emerging opportunities.

Learning and Development: Investing in employee training to adapt to technological changes.

Customer Satisfaction: Building long-term relationships based on trust and mutual success.

Operational Efficiency: Ensuring speed, accuracy, and cost-effectiveness in delivering services.

Synergy 2024 was a resounding success for Elcom Digital, reinforcing the company's strategic direction and celebrating collaborative achievements. The event laid the groundwork for a future built on a shared vision and unwavering commitment to success. Special thanks go to Elcom’s dedicated leadership team – Dhruv Jhawer, Suraj Singh, Poulami Mukherjee, Himanshu Vadhwani, Shivangi Garg, Ankur Upadhyay, and Suman Roy – whose hard work made the event a grand success.

