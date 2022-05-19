Lead the change with M.Sc. in Transportation Economics program

India, 19th May 2022: Technical University of Dresden (TU Dresden), Germany, one of the top TU9 consortium Universities, has designed a great Master's degree program in the field of Transportation Economics. Launched to spread awareness and offer a prosperous career to students in the field of mobility, the 2 year-long program covers the relevance of transport for society/cities, the economic consequences of transport investment, pricing, regulation, and the necessary instruments required to solve transport-related problems.

Imparted by some of the most illustrious and renowned industry experts who have played an invaluable role in this domain, M.Sc. in Transportation Economics teaches to develop solutions for the challenges faced in the mobility sector. The students are provided with profound knowledge of theory, and methods, the ability to apply them, and the soft skills required to become active shapers of current and future mobility in a real-world scenario.

Prof. Dr. Georg Hirte said, “The constant emissions from the combustion of fossil fuels, transportation systems have a major contribution to degraded air quality, as well as a changing climate. As the world progresses, it is the right time to focus on technological ideas and innovations to reduce the emissions from the transportation sector worldwide. With every passing year, man's futility to do so can push all of us towards a bleak and unhealthy future. Due to the underlying intricacies in this sector, we need to study Transportation.”

Prof. Hirte further added, “The subject covers the key areas of transportation sustainability and how we can use effective methods to find the best solution for real-world problems. For the students who are looking for ways to create a more sustainable environment for us to live in, Transportation Economics surely offers them a more competent and challenging opportunity to learn about this topic.”

With the rising effects of global warming and climate change, we as humans have started to see the real impact of taking natural resources as given. It is clear from the countless energy modeling exercises that addressing the severe challenges posed by climate change will need the contribution of all the industries, including the mobility sector which contributes roughly 15 percent of all carbon emissions worldwide. Without the essential participation of every sector, it is not possible to meet the ever-increasing challenges of climate change. Out of all the industries, the transportation sector has one of the biggest impacts on the climate.

The master’s program covers varied segments in transportation and mobility space, such as:

· operations research and logistics

· spatial economics and the environment

· methods of transport policy

· theoretical multivariate statistics

· methods in data analytics

The Technical University of Dresden (TUD) is one of the leading and most dynamic public universities in Germany and does not charge any tuition fees for most of its studies. As a full-curriculum university with 17 faculties in five schools, it offers a broad variety of 124 disciplines and covers a wide research spectrum. It focuses on Health Sciences, Biomedicine and Bioengineering, Information Technology and Microelectronics, Smart Materials and Structures, Energy, Mobility and Environment as well as Culture and Societal Change. Most of the subject areas are considered exemplary in Germany and throughout Europe.

