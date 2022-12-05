"LEADER CYCLES" - A Leader In The Bicycle Industry

No matter how much time passes, man's love for bicycles never ends. They are always considered an asset for the countless health benefits they provide. Due to the increased health awareness, bicycles are now a part and parcel of post-covid human life and its demand is further expected to grow at a rapid pace. Capitalizing on this opportunity Leader Cycles – one of India’s top bicycle and bicycle parts manufacturer aims to be a one-stop solution for need of bicycles for all age groups

Growth Of Leader Cycles

Leader Cycles is a pacesetter for the nation in the manufacturing of bicycles and its parts offering top-quality bicycles at affordable prices. Leader Cycles began its journey around three decades ago as a humble manufacturer, manufacturing small bicycle components in Ludhiana. With constant hardwork and dedication, Jindals at Ludhiana - a name synonymous with high-quality bicycle components, very soon diversified into the production of a vast range of bicycles under the Brand name "Leader Cycles".

Identifying the opportunity for growth, The Business Head at Leader Cycles, Mr. Aman Jindal said,

“India is a huge country with population of around 130cr people but still per capita usage of cycles is far behind the many developed countries, but this is changing now as apart from just using cycles for transportation, people in India are adopting cycles as part of their health and fitness routine”

He also added, “Our products are value-for-money and to build trust about our quality, all our products come with lifetime frame warranty. We have fully automated manufacturing processes including a disc paint plant with a phosphating line, which ensures topmost paint quality of bicycles”

What Makes Leader Cycles Stand Out From The Rest?

"Leader Cycles" is a familiar name among bicycle lovers. Their secret sauce is the team's hard work, continuous engineering innovations and principle of total customer satisfaction. They are among the only few companies who have in-house manufacturing having ISO 9001:2015 Certification and necessary ISI license from Bureau of Indian Standards.

The Brands major attractions include their extensive range of bicycle for all age groups ranging from kids cycle to MTB range including geared, non-geared, electric, hybrid, and road bikes.

Leader Cycle's spectacular growth is evident from their 2100 dealer network spread across 200+ cities and their popular tag as the best-selling bicycle brand on all major e-Commerce Marketplaces in India. The firm is now planning to expand in European and American markets also.

The Brand has also recently launched range of electric cycles which is a new category in the bicycle industry and have been getting very good response.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.