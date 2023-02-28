Leaders in Events & Wedding Management: Malik Music Events

Mr. Sanjay Malik, A well known name in Music industry has established his own event management company under the name of Malik Music Events 35 years ago in Delhi dealing into Wedding management & music events operating Domestic & Internationally. We are also dealing in destination wedding. We are organizer of a Music reality show in the name of Talent Hunt Show which happens every year which gives an opportunity to lots of talented people from India free of cost. In this short span of time Malik Music Events organized a large number of Cultural Shows, Fashion Shows, Exhibition, Corporate Events, Public Road Shows, Music Concerts and many more events all over the india. Due to his services & efforts Mr. Sanjay Malik is engaged with many reputed organizations such as Delhi District Cricket Association, Haryana Maitri Sangh, W B O, Face Award, Rajasthan Club, Varisht Kesari Club etc. Apart this, he is the general secretary of EKTA MISSION, an NGO whose main motto is to work for needy & poor people. Malik Music Events is dedicated to build and manage everlasting healthy relationships with their esteemed Clients and Sponsors. Malik Music Events is a name that is well recognised for serving perfection & exceptional services to all its clients, the company has been a trendsetter in the Event management industry for a long time. “We believe in building long term relationships with our clients, our main purpose is to make every event & wedding very special for organisers & all the invitees”. Says Mr. Sanjay Malik, CMD - Malik Music Events.

Malik Music Events provides stress-free Wedding & events Planning. They bring a unique perspective and an innovative concept to the overall wedding & event planning and management keeping in mind the traditional etiquettes of every religion or culture. From the best deal from wedding venues, trending decor, celebrities , best food caterers, huge variety of vendors, Malik Music Events is an all-rounder of the Weddings & Event management Industry. To Know more, visit our page : https://www.facebook.com/malikmusicevents

Mr. Sanjay Malik, CMD – Malik Music Events has won several awards from reputed media houses. Recently, The City Icon award was organized by Radio City 91.1 in the capital. Actor Kamya Punjabi & BJP Leader Rekha Gupta felicitated Sanjay Mailk, CMD, Malik Music Events.

In Feb, 2023, Ht City has organized an event in the name of HT City Crowns of Delhi, Mr. Sanjay Malik has won an award in the category : Leaders in Entertanment in Delhi Ncr . Award has been presented by Chairman of Fashion Design Council of India, Mr. Sunil Sethi.

With Padma Vibhushan playback singer Udit Narayan, Deepa Narayan, Vijay Goel On 75th Anniversary Of Mahatma Gandhi’s Martyrdom Prayer Meet.

