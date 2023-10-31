Leaders of the New Age: 10 Entrepreneurs Guiding the Path in 2023

New Delhi (India), October 30: In the ever-evolving landscape of 2023, a wave of entrepreneurs is reshaping India’s future. These trailblazers are not merely business leaders; they are architects of innovation, change, and dreams. Their stories echo with resilience, determination, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. Each of them carries a unique narrative. Prepare to be inspired by the captivating journeys of these 10 Visionaries Illuminating 2023, showcasing how their passion, creativity, and commitment have successfully shaped the country's business.

1. Bharat Kumar Bhramar, Haut Monde India

Bharat Kumar Bhramar is a seasoned professional with over three decades of expertise in the hospitality and fashion realm. An alumnus of the Institute of Hotel Management, Ahmedabad, Bharat's journey led him through prestigious establishments like ITDC, ITC, and Taj. Today, he stands tall as the driving force behind Haut Monde India, a beacon of innovation under the Shri Sai Entertainments Pvt Ltd umbrella, boasting a turnover of INR 10CR.

Success story of Haut Monde India is Bharat's entrepreneurial spirit. The Haut Monde Hill Stream Resort & Spa, nestled in Dehradun's serene outskirts, epitomizes tranquility. Here, guests embark on spiritual retreats, nature walks, and rejuvenating wellness experiences amidst nature's embrace. Sustainability echoes through guided plantation walks, yoga classes, and Ayurvedic spa treatments, defining Haut Monde's commitment to ecological awareness.

To delve into the world of Haut Monde Hill Stream Resort & Spa, Haut Monde Mrs. India Worldwide, and Haut Monde TV, explore our websites today:

www.hautmondehotels.com

www.hautmondetv.com

www.mrsindiaworldwide.com

2. Ajay Jangra, Jangras Payment Services

In the dynamic domain of fintech, Ajay Jangra emerges as a pioneer, reshaping financial landscapes through innovation and determination. Despite a rough beginning and a college dropout story, Jangra's relentless pursuit of excellence led to the creation of Jangras Payment Services, a subsidiary of Jangras Corporation.

Under his visionary leadership, revolutionary products like KwikPaisa NEO Bank, OonePe, API Setu, and Payliobiz have revolutionized financial transactions, emphasizing speed, security, and convenience. Jangra's ambition transcends mere products; he envisions a global core-to-edge banking and payment suite, harnessing digital technology's transformative power.

Jangra's journey is defined by resilience, triumphing over challenges through focusing on his goals. His story showcases fintech's potential, where passion and determination catalyze change. As he continues to shape the fintech landscape, Ajay Jangra's legacy becomes one of innovation and progress. In an era of rapid transformation, Jangra stands as an inspiring figure, urging others to redefine financial management in the digital age.

3. Deepak Wadhwa, TraderSLoop

Deepak Wadhwa, a 46-year-old entrepreneur hailing from Noida, exemplifies the remarkable journey of a rising entrepreneur who transformed setbacks into triumph. His path to success was riddled with adversity, having faced substantial losses in the stock market Deepak left his 22-year-old chemical business to become a full-time trader.

Deepak's life took a downturn, leading to depression and a time of deep self-reflection. He realized that in the world of futures and options, losses for one are gains for another. His success story has been shared on platforms like Josh Talks, where he emphasizes the significance of education in the stock market.

Deepak believes trading is a professional business sector. He points out that people haggle for a few rupees when buying apples, however, neglect proper education before venturing into the stock market. Deepak Wadhwa's inspiring journey through determination and knowledge, helped him overcome adversity and thrive in the world of trading.

Contact details: WhatsApp at +91-8010-63-63-63

4. Anand Nikam, Stree Sanman

Anand Nikam stands as a visionary leader with a mission to create a lasting impact. He left his stable career at the Indian Oil Corporation Limited and embarked on a journey that transcends mere business, delving into the realm of social responsibility. As a CEO at Stree Sanman Private Limited, he has committed himself to a multifaceted mission. He battles period poverty through innovations like Dovey, a Sanitary Napkin Vending Machine. This endeavour strongly aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly those related to gender equality.

Anand's aspirations extend further. With a profound environmental concern, he confronts the menace of municipal solid waste, biomedical waste, plastic waste, and their carbon footprint. Stree Sanman's Inceco, Smokeless Solid Waste Incinerators, Waste to Electricity Generators, and EcoFilt, an outdoor air purifier and carbon extractor, represent groundbreaking solutions in the ongoing battle against pollution, deforestation, and climate change.

Anand's entrepreneurial journey epitomizes purpose-driven leadership, fostering a sustainable, equitable, and socially responsible future.

5. Dhruv Natani, Greyt and Raaag

In the bustling world of entrepreneurship, Dhruv Natani stands as a beacon of creativity and innovation, merging his architectural expertise with a profound passion for art. With a firm belief in his 'Art', Dhruv embarked on his entrepreneurial journey, founding two remarkable startups - Greyt and Raaag, that celebrate the power of creativity.

Greyt, his first venture, is a designer home decor brand that seamlessly blends exquisite craftsmanship with contemporary design, elevating living spaces to new heights.Greyt was also bestowed with 5 Lacs by Government of Rajasthan to scale up the business as an eligible startup and received Tax Exemption for 3 years under section 80-IAC by GoI.

His second venture, Raaag, is a unique platform where customized songs are created to infuse a touch of personalization and emotion into special moments. Through Raaag, Dhruv connects talented artists and musicians with individuals seeking to convey their deepest emotions through music.

His startups believe in the power of art and the ability of artists to create meaningful experiences. Constantly inspired by the incredible talent and creativity around him, Dhruv enthusiasm to explore new horizons in art and entrepreneurship is timeless.

https://www.raaag.in/

https://greyt.in/

6. Aditya Sarao, Phanes Healthcare Private Limited

Aditya Sarao, one of the leading counselling psychologists in India, has made waves with his innovative approach to mental health care. With a wealth of experience in training psychologists and conducting individual therapy sessions worldwide, Aditya recognized a critical need for accessible mental health support. In pursuit of his vision to democratise therapy, he founded Anahat.Life, an online mental health counselling platform that sets a new standard for affordability and quality. Anahat.Life introduces a groundbreaking "Pay as you Wish" model, ensuring that therapy is within reach for everyone, regardless of their financial circumstances. Along with this, Aditya Sarao is set to pioneer Preventative Mental Healthcare, equipping individuals with user-friendly, science-backed tools to cultivate mental and emotional resilience. Sarao's commitment to making mental health support more accessible, coupled with his forward-looking approach to preventative care, is poised to usher in a new era of mental and emotional well-being for countless individuals around the globe. His work serves as an inspiration for those striving to make a meaningful impact in the field of mental health.

7. Aditya Jagtap, eComSuite

In the dynamic world of e-commerce, success stories are not just about innovation but also the dedication and vision of entrepreneurs like Aditya Jagtap. As the founder of eComSuite, Aditya is leaving an indelible mark on the e-commerce landscape. eComSuite is a comprehensive eCommerce ecosystem that offers a plethora of solutions for e-commerce brands, ranging from brand setup to sales augmentation, API integrations and operational automation .

With a client base spanning over 75 e-commerce brands worldwide, eComSuite company has carved a niche for itself. But that's not all – Aditya has also ventured into creating homegrown brands. One notable success is CaseCandy, a premium smartphone add-on accessories brand that achieved an impressive 12.34 crore gross revenue in the last financial year. Setting even higher standards, CaseCandy aims to reach a target of 25 crore in the financial year 2023-24.

Aditya Jagtap's journey is a testament to the transformative power of online merchandising and innovation, making him a noteworthy figure in the ever-evolving e-commerce world. His dedication and commitment to reshaping the industry. Aditya aspires to expand with four more homegrown brands under eComSuite, branching into cosmetics, electronics, and horticultural categories.

8. Shreya Ghodawat, Co-Founder, Meat Less Meet More

In the dynamic landscape of India's emerging entrepreneurs, Shreya Ghodawat shines brightly as a beacon of innovation and sustainability in 2023. As the India Ambassador of SHE Changes Climate and a distinguished WEF Global Shaper, Shreya stands at the forefront of the fight for climate action, gender justice, and veganism. Her steady dedication recently earned her the coveted CSR Excellence Award, presented by the Governor of Maharashtra, contributing to her outstanding vision.

At the heart of Shreya's entrepreneurial journey lies "Meat Less Meet More," an innovative venture she co-founded. This initiative reflects her visionary approach, aiming to transform plant-powered living into a luxurious, sustainable ethos. By merging her environmental expertise with profound business acumen, Shreya not only reduces the carbon footprint but also fosters a harmonious community grounded in shared values.

Shreya undeniably leaves an indelible mark on India's entrepreneurial landscape, inspiring generations to come.

9. Dr. Ruchee Patel, Shivashree Realm (opc) Pvt Ltd

In the realm of entrepreneurship, Dr. Ruchee Patel stands as a beacon of inspiration, turning work into passion and expertise. With a trailblazing journey that commenced at the young age of 21, Dr. Ruchee emerged as a Business Management Guru and a prominent figure in the field of International Corporate Training, Coaching, and Mentoring. Her accolades speak volumes – she clinched an impressive tally of 9 national, international, and Pan Asia level awards in 2023.

As the Co-Founder and Director of Shivashree Realm (OPC) Pvt Ltd in India and MSVL Group in Kenya, East Africa, alongside her partner Mr. Kailash Mota, a qualified CA, Dr. Ruchee ventured into uncharted territories, making significant strides in the business landscape. Having traversed over 12 African countries, she possesses a wealth of experience in Corporate Trainings, HR Audits, and Recruitment, impacting the lives of over 100 professionals through skill-based training programs.

A LinkedIn influencer, Dr. Ruchee’s outreach extends far beyond her business ventures. She has meticulously curated 36 specialized courses, empowering individuals both professionally and personally. Not just a business maven, she advocates fervently for women's empowerment, mentoring over 50 female leaders in MSME and other sectors, nurturing their business acumen and fostering growth.

For those seeking guidance and transformation, Dr. Ruchee Patel can be reached at ruchee@shivashree.com or via phone at +91-9687289090.

10. Himanshu Tiwari, Aayushi Thakur, and Neha Bhavsar, Rokadaa.Com

In the heart of the fintech revolution stand three visionaries: Himanshu Tiwari, Aayushi Thakur, and Neha Bhavsar, the visionaries of Rokadaa.Com. In a world where financial inclusion is paramount, Rokadaa.Com emerges as a beacon of hope and transformation. This path breaking startup defies traditional financial service norms, reshaping how individuals and small businesses access vital financial support.

At its core, Rokadaa.Com tackles the pervasive issue of financial exclusion. Recognizing the struggles millions face in obtaining credit and financial education, its founders chart a new course toward a more inclusive financial landscape. Small businesses, the economic backbone, often find credit inaccessible. Rokadaa.Com levels the playing field, offering tailored credit solutions that fuel growth and unlock potential.

In a world where financial literacy is a necessity, Rokadaa.Com rewrites the rules. With a commitment to redefine the financial landscape, one user at a time, Rokadaa.Com leads the charge toward an inclusive, empowered, and financially savvy world.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!