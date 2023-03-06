Leading India’s Education Frontier through Blended Learning and Sustainability

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 4: In an education system that is constantly driving and focussing on mainstream STEM courses as being ‘job-ready', R.O.A.R – Rafa Online Academy of Rhythm is inspiring unconventional conversations to address the vast gap between non-STEM courses and one’s interest and passion in something other than academics. Leading the forefront of this creative disruptive venture is Dr. Karandeep Singh, who is redefining learning pedagogy by connecting academics with music and performing arts that caters to all age group.

Affiliated to Trinity College of Music, R.O.A.R is a pathway to understand the plethora of musical expressions that can be created, synthesized, produced, and converted into employable success stories. The academic curriculum in R.O.A.R focuses on the practicality of how music moves from instrumentation to production and eventually to one’s headphones. It presents the imperative importance of understanding the history and evolution of musical genres and how they define “us” as a society that is constantly evolving by combining creative arts and academic performance to become the next Jimmy Page. With R.O.A.R becoming an avant-garde in the education start-up sector which is currently operating in a virtual mode, Dr. Karandeep envisions to blend both physical and virtual modes in the next coming years.

As a leading Edupreneur, mentor and change-maker, Dr.Karandeep Singh Graduated with a Bachelors in Education from the University of Phoenix, United States followed by a Masters in Audio Production from Oxford University United Kingdom, and a degree in CELTA from Cambridge University.

Obtaining his Ph.D. from one of the most renowned: Kyoto University, Japan in Sustainability.

Additionally, he has also recently completed his Post Graduate in medical education in the field of Addictive behaviours and Autism from Harvard Medical School. His multi-disciplinary exposure in the field of liberal arts leads to his creative prowess to bring about a change in the education system in India. He was driven by a firm belief to transform the existing system into a more sustainable, progressive, and student-centric one.

Dr. Singh believes in creating a learning environment where experiential learning is assimilated in the most analytical manner. He started his entrepreneurial journey with Kingbourne International language school which engages in unique and scientifically-driven methodologies of language teaching and learning to bridge the gap between qualified trainers and match it with the growing demand for blended learning. Being an educationist and a young leader, his vision has always driven him to inspire the youth to become future leaders of this country.

With his 20+ years of leadership experience across the Edtech sector and K-12 curriculum, currently, he is also working as the Director to one of the leading Universities in the United Kingdom, where he builds and leads a highly effective, innovative academic services department that is assessed on the ability to continually improve instructional practices earning him the title of ‘The Architect of Academics’. He always believed that the future of education lies in creating a holistic balance between curriculum and technological integration which is today one of the most enterprising and preferred mode of learning as witnessed since the onset of the Covid 19 pandemic.

His innovative approach and entrepreneurial mindset have been recognized at several platforms by both government and private bodies. Recently he has been awarded “Entrepreneur of the Year 2021” by the Indian Achievers Forum. He has also been featured as a Forbes Edupreneur and by Fortune Magazine putting together a strong testimonial of his skills in the Innovative Education Sector. In addition to conducting Cambridge teacher training workshops across the country, he has been invited as a panellist for various live shows to showcase the importance of sustainable educational practices.

Apart from being recognized in India, Dr. Karandeep’s creative approach is also making headway in the global education space where he has written and presented pragmatic research papers highlighting the need for progressive and student-centric educational approaches. He has been awarded the Honorary Diploma by the University of North Carolina, United States, for his contribution to developing Global Education Parameters. Being inspired by Nelson Mandela, he believes that “there is no passion to be found playing small—in settling for a life that’s less than the one you’re capable of living.”

To know more about him, connect with him and his projects please visit:

