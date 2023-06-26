Leading Salon Brand Sizzlin Scizzors Offers Franchise Opportunity Abroad

Why does one visit a salon? To gain a personality and a makeover, of course! And when a salon does it right, time and time again, it gains celebrity status among all the establishments. Such is the exceptional level of service provided at Sizzlin Scizzors, a celebrity-favorite salon! The salon is the brainchild of Vanish Chugh, one of the leading businessmen in Rajasthan, who has earned a name in the field of niche & luxury brand management. And this journey is being taken forward by Ayan Chugh, Co-Founder, who heads a team of experienced makeup and hair artists, who provide a remarkable service to clients using the best beauty products.

This journey started about a decade ago, with a vision to redefine the beauty and grooming industry through top-notch services and a unique experience for the customers. Talking about the mission of Sizzlin Scizzors, Co-founder Ayan says, “Our mission is to offer a comprehensive range of premium beauty and grooming services that cater to the diverse needs of our esteemed clientele. We aim to combine artistry, innovation, and personalized attention to ensure every customer feels empowered, confident, and, most of all, beautiful.”

Ayan is a dynamic and visionary entrepreneur, who is today the driving force behind this amazing establishment. In fact, he is running multiple ventures in the fashion sector. For his extensive contribution as a young entrepreneur, Ayan has received several accolades. His diverse ventures provide world-class services in the glamour and fashion industry and Ayan is touted to be the next big thing in the sector.

In fact, another Co-Founder of the salon, Deepali Chugh, is a renowned celebrity makeup artist in her own right. She has worked with a number of B-town celebrities so far and is known for her exceptional makeover skills. Deepali holds special expertise in the personal care and beauty business. She has also been awarded the Padmini Naari Gaurav Samman 2015 by the Humanity Society as well as the Beti Shrishti Ratna award by the All India Welfare Society. Deepali has also been associated with some of the prestigious makeup and hair brands of the world like the Vidal Sassoon Academy of Hair, London, Toni&Guy, Singapore, and Blanche Macdonald Centre, Canada.

After reaching the pinnacle of the beauty industry, Sizzlin Scizzors is not presenting franchise opportunities for individuals and entrepreneurs who are interested in joining this esteemed brand. The franchise comes armed with amazing benefits and unparalleled recognition for entrepreneurs.

With an unwavering focus on quality and innovation, Sizzlin Scizzors is now ready to spread its footprints beyond the Indian borders. The brand is looking for expansion internationally, in the markets like South Africa and the United Arab Emirates, with the promise to deliver an unmatched beauty experience.

For franchise please reach out to us at corporate@sizzlinscizzors.com

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.