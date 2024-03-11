Leading the Path Towards a Healthier Tomorrow: Healthy Master’s Vision and Unparalleled Commitment

Bangalore, 06/03/2024 – Healthy Master, a revolutionary brand is redefining the snacking industry with its innovative range of products. These healthy and nutritious snacks are created to enable individuals to meet their fitness goals and maintain optimum health without compromising on taste and texture.

Making a Holistic Approach Towards Nutritious Snacks:

In a world swamped with unhealthy and adulterated products, Healthy Master is redefining the fast food and snacking industry. Since the launch, they have adopted a holistic approach to nutrition, believing that true wellness extends beyond individual products and encompasses mindful consumption, lifestyle choices, and a symbolic relationship between mind and body.

The Core Philosophy:

Healthy Master believes in its core philosophy that achieving optimal health is an intellectual journey. The brand aims to provide consumers with not just healthy and nutritious products but an entire system that fosters their well-being. From carefully curated ingredients to expert advice on mindful living, Healthy Master motivates you to walk on the path of holistic health.

Key Features of Healthy Master Products:

Premium Quality Ingredients: Healthy Master products are crafted with utmost care with premium handpicked ingredients. The brand strongly emphasizes quality, ensuring that each product meets the highest standards of purity. All the ingredients are carefully curated to keep the freshness and nutritional values intact.

Free from Conventional Practices: The most unique feature of Healthy Master products is that they are free from conventional practices. All the products are maida-free, preservatives-free, non-fried, and millet-based. This surely makes the brand stand out from the rest. These snacks can be enjoyed by any age group and individuals.

Health-Focused Approach: The brand is focused on offering health-focused snacks and food patterns for its users. There are different categories of snacks like diabetic-friendly, gluten-free, keto-friendly, kids variety, corporate snacks, etc provided by the company. This makes it simple and hassle-free for the customers to choose different snacks based on their unique health and fitness needs.

Diverse Range: From immune-boosting snacks and dry fruits to mood-enhancing blends, Healthy Master offers a diverse range of products. Whether you are looking for energy-boosting quick bites or something fun to much on during those leisure hours, Healthy Master has a product tailored to your needs. Some of the top choices include baked chips, millet-based cookies, dry fruits, berries, makhana, khakhras, energy bars, flavored nuts, and seeds.

Sustainable Practices: Healthy Master prioritizes sustainable practices in its production processes. The brand is actively involved in reducing its environmental footprint, utilizing eco-friendly packaging, and supporting ethical sourcing practices. It also supports local vendors and farmers in sourcing the raw ingredients.

Vision and Goals:

Healthy Master’s vision is to create a junk-free world by providing healthy and nutritious products to the community. The brand believes in one vision, “Vision to serve healthy”. The brand is also working on its goal tirelessly. It is creating awareness amongst individuals, schools, colleges, and workspaces to make healthy living an essential part of everyone’s life.

Expert Endorsements:

Leading nutritionists, celebrities, wellness coaches, and health experts have lauded Healthy Master for its innovative approach and commitment to excellence. The brand also appeared in Shark Tank India 2023 and was applauded by the Sharks for their innovation of flourless snacks. Their dedication to quality and holistic well-being sets them apart in an industry often marked by shortcuts.

Founder's Vision:

Founded by a mother and wellness supporter, Mrs. Shivali Garg, Healthy Master manifests a personal journey towards better health. The founder's vision is to create a brand that not only delivers exceptional products but also inspires individuals to embrace a mindful and wholesome lifestyle.

Mr. Tarun Agrawal is the co-founder and CEO of Healthy Master. With more than 17 years of marketing & business experience, he has taken the company to the next level. Along with this, he is also a key stakeholder in PSG International Stone, an export-oriented organization.

The brains behind the brand believe that true wellness goes beyond just physical health; it encompasses mental clarity, emotional balance, and a harmonious relationship with the environment. “Healthy Master is a reflection of this holistic vision”, says Shivali.

Special Offers and Discounts on a Regular Basis:

Healthy Master is offering special discounts on a regular basis. Customers who sign up for their subscription on the official website will receive special discounts on their orders and also delivery on a priority basis. The brand encourages individuals to embark on their wellness journey with Healthy Master and experience the transformative power of holistic health with the regular offers and discounts they offer.

About Healthy Master:

Healthy Master is a visionary brand dedicated to elevating well-being through a holistic approach to nutritional snacks. With a commitment to premium ingredients, and sustainable practices, Healthy Master is poised to become a leading force in the health and wellness industry. It has already become the top choice for many corporations, educational institutions, and communities.

