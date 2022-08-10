LeadWithExerscience at Symbiosis School of Sports Sciences

India, 10th August 2022: Symbiosis School of Sports Sciences (SSSS), has closed the registration window for B.Sc (Sport & Exercise Science) on 10th August 2022. Shortlisted candidates will be summoned for a Field Test and PIWAT (Personal Interaction and Written Ability Test) from 13th to 21st August 2022. As part of the admission process, the Field Test and PIWAT will be conducted online. The Google form link will be shared and the candidate must upload a pre-recorded video or screenshot of the test on the link as per Field Test guidelines. The PIWAT will be conducted virtually via Zoom. The first merit will be displayed on www.ssss.edu.in by 1st September 2022.

Symbiosis School of Sports Sciences is one of the leading sports colleges in India and is the only institute to have collaborated with various well-known sports organizations, to provide its students an opportunity for practical learning along with industry exposure and experience. To nurture students with practical skills, creative thinking, and leadership qualities B.Sc (Sport & Exercise Science) blends theoretical and practical methodologies for relevant competencies required to excel in the sports industry. The newly launched three-year undergraduate program is focused on varied branches of sports science like physiology, psychology, biomechanics, and nutrition with management skills to serve across the sports industry.

Dr. Nayana Nimkar Director, SSSS shared, “Our newly launched undergraduate program has been designed in alignment with the industry requirements, to address the increasing demand for trained and technically sound professionals in the sports industry, globally. A one-of-its-kind program, it will shape the future of sports specialists in India and internationally. Bringing the combined understanding of scientific knowledge and sports performance, this program will help students gain holistic learning of the four strands of Sport and Exercise Science namely - Anatomy & Physiology, Biomechanics, Psychology, and Nutrition - to transform, prepare and empower them to #LeadWithExerscience.”

Symbiosis School of Sports Sciences (SSSS) is a student-centric institute with a pedagogical approach including interactive lectures, group discussions, case studies, presentations, collaborative tasks, infographics, and Socratic seminars. In addition to conventional classrooms, the teaching methodologies also include experiential learning, lab-based practical work, outdoor/field learning, self-driven practical projects, research-based projects, seminars & conferences, service learning, field visits, guest lectures, and interactions with industry experts.

Since its inception, SSSS Pune has become one of the top institutes in the nation with a niche course that provides the scope of all-around development to its students to explore their innate potentials effectively.

For more details, please visit www.ssss.edu.in

For registration, please visit:

https://siu.ishinfo.com/SIUUG22/Register/Index.aspx

