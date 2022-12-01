leap.club, a professional network for women, raises $1M in new funding existing investor Enzia Ventures led the round along with participation from marquee angel investors like Ghazal Alagh (Mamaearth), Alok Mittal (Indifi), Swati Mohan (ex CMO Netflix), Atul Goel (E-City Ventures) and others.

leap.club, a professional network for women, today announced its new fundraise of $1 million in venture capital funding from its existing investors and top startup founders. Existing investor Enzia Ventures led the round along with participation from investors like Artha India Ventures, Ghazal Alagh of Mamaearth, Alok Mittal of Indifi, Atul Goel (E-city Ventures), Vatsal Singhal of Ultrahuman, Ashwini Asokan of Mad Street Den, Shrishti Sahu of Hustle Hard ventures, Swati Mohan (ex CMO Netflix). This new $1 million comes 12 months after their last round of $810,000. The company had earlier raised $380,000 as part of its seed round in July 2020, taking the startup's total raise to $2.2 million.

leap.club was founded in May 2020 by ex-senior Zomato execs Ragini Das and Anand Sinha and has scaled to 10,000+ paying members across 2000+ companies, 200+ cities from 15 countries. It counts women from top companies like Nykaa, Meta, Amazon, Sequoia Capital, Google as its members along with founders, professionals, freelancers, women on a break. Members use leap.club to expand their network, make career moves, scope for partnerships, build an audience, and make new friends. The company plans to launch its talent solutions platform to enable the right career moves for women, by connecting them to top workplaces, early next year and has already signed 50 large enterprises and around 100 startups for the launch.

The startup is backed by top funds like Enzia Ventures, Whiteboard Capital, Titan Capital, Artha India Ventures and prominent angels like Kunal Shah, Amrish Rau & Sweta Rau, Deepak Abbot. The company is targeting 100,000 members and 100 crores of revenue in the next couple of years. It is also one of the only startups in India to boast of majority women investors on their cap table and counts close to 40 early users as investors.

“The new funding will be used to accelerate growth and go from 10,000 paying members to 100,000 paying members. We are a revenue first company and on track to hit 100 crores of revenue in the next 36 months. As a team we are led by our mission of more women in leadership roles and are building a platform to enable this for our members with focus on network, learning and jobs. This investment, which comes amidst a tough global macro environment for startups, validates leap.club’s product market fit and we believe we’re only getting started” said co-founders Ragini Das and Anand Sinha.

Ghazal Alagh, Founder, Mamaearth said

“I have come to love and admire what Ragini and Anand are building at leap.club. They have a bold mission and ambitious goals to build the best professional network globally for women. They've not only demonstrated a very strong product-market fit in a short period of time but also retained focus on delivering the highest quality experience to its members. I am very excited to come onboard as an investor and partner with them on their mission.”

