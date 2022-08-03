Learn and Earn Great Returns With Fantasy Counsel: CEO Akshay Chaudhary

The gentleman's game is one of the most celebrated sports in India and is the eye candy of sports enthusiasts. Cricket is a passion that lives within most Indians. But what if this passion becomes an opportunity for you to earn significant profits on your investment? All of us have always fancied earning money from what we love doing intrinsically, and fantasy cricket applications serve the purpose right. But it needs the right amount of guidance to ace the sport, and that's how platforms like Fantasy Counsel come to the forefront.

With a history of providing reliable, credible and expert opinions on the ways to gain significantly from small and grand leagues in fantasy cricket applications. They choose a team that has the potential to yield large returns using their knowledge in historical data analysis and tried-and-true methods. Not only this, they often collaborate with different promoters to provide free giveaways to their subscribers. Akshay Chaudhary, the founder, discusses how one can maximize earnings using a risk-based strategy and in-depth game analysis in this interview.

Can you please brief us about the fantasy cricket industry and how can one generate returns?

Cricket is a popular sport in India because of the thrill and suspense attached to it. Lately, cricket has evolved into more than just a game for fans. Today, the fantasy cricket industry has added investment alternatives to this game. A Fantasy Cricket app/website organizes various competitions in the form of the small league and grand leagues on their platforms. These leagues offer different amounts of returns depending on the base price model of the league. Each player has a weightage of points, with the captain and vice-captain having the most. One has to create a team of players whom one believes have the highest chances of performing on D-Day. The more players from one's team perform in a match, the greater the returns.

What role Fantasy Counsel plays in this profitable opportunity?

It has been observed that most individuals rely on speculation and suggestions from friends. However, this opportunity demands more than just luck! Fantasy Counsel helps its subscribers to do the cost-benefit analysis of the selection of each player through in-depth research. This conviction has influenced our strategy and produced considerable returns on investment for our subscribers. We provide specialized service packages based on our subscribers' risk tolerance and spending power. We have established ourselves on Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube. Our verified YouTube channel has more than 5-million-views. We frequently offer free advice and tactics to our 100k+ subscribers through this channel.

Similarly, our Instagram page features interesting posts on cricket players' prior performances. Today, the page has more than 75k followers. We also have a dedicated Telegram channel where our specialists are available to resolve the queries of our subscribers. Our Telegram channel has grown into a family of more than 150k subscribers.

Can you please highlight various parameters your team considers while selecting the team?

Our cricket experts and analysts provide detailed insights so our followers can make the best of their returns from various platforms, including Dream11, League11, Ballebaazi, etc. We have established several criteria that significantly impact a player's performance in a match. While creating a team, these factors are analyzed to select players with the maximum likelihood of successful results. In this pursuit, we assess the past performance of the players, the pitch report, the weather report, the ground statistics, etc. We regularly monitor our selection criteria to consistently provide the best outcome. We start our preparation in advance so that we thoroughly analyze the playing conditions and offer our subscribers all the information they need.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.