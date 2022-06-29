Learn. Collaborate. Create: Going Back-to-college with Windows 11

Campus life is back on track and students from across streams are gearing up to slay it in college! Most of them had been glued to their screens for the past couple of years as learning went through a massive transformation. This means as students re-calibrate and adjust to the back-to-college life, their devices too must be capable of seamlessly fitting into their new learning modalities.

Windows 11 has been reimagined for this new era of hybrid learning and sports a variety of features that allow students to synthesize work with play. The powerful tools it comes packed with are pretty helpful and fun to use at the same time! Here’s why every student must consider moving to Windows 11:

Faster than ever before

Windows 11 uses the most recent developments in student-centric design to produce a delightful interface that guarantees a smoother, faster user experience, and juggling between multiple projects is a breeze. With innovative features like snap-layout, Windows 11 goes one step ahead in screen optimization so you can quickly organize your apps and easily pivot between app groups. Moreover, the rejuvenated Start, Taskbar, and Notification Center allow you to get things done with fewer clicks and swipes. It is quite surprising how even the smallest of enhancements in design can help save so much time and effort!

Trade-in Chaos for Creativity

Blending creativity with productivity is what Windows 11 does best. Students in creative fields or those who enjoy exploring their creative sides would love the digital pen! The pen can be used to take notes, navigate, draw, doodle, edit, and enjoy as it flows with the pace of one’s thoughts. On top of that, students stand to benefit from the intuitive screen gestures that allow for a more fluid workflow. Easy switching between PC and tablet, simple navigation, and a four-finger swipe to change your desktop mode—all that you need to do can be done effortlessly.

The more you explore, the more you will discover ways to get creative with Windows 11.

Another brilliant feature of Windows 11 is voice-enabled typing. Try writing your next assignment or speech simply by saying it out loud! Voice Typing can transcribe your spoken words into text—even accounting for punctuation.

Stay Informed. Stay Organized.

Get streamlined access to personalized content with widgets that simplify life. Widgets help you with information on your fingertips, be it your calendar of class schedules, news, sports, or your preferred content from the internet. With easy access to your calendar and reminders, you will not have any more unpleasant surprises as you plan and stay on top of all your activities for the day. In a new world where everyone wants to stay on top of everything trending whether news, sports, entertainment, etc, you get to set up your content feed and get your daily dose of updates from your fields of interest.

Connect with Your Besties

No matter where your friends are or what device they use, you can connect with them straight from your PC, however, you prefer- call, chat, text or video. And all that, at a single click on the taskbar with Microsoft Teams! With chat and calling built right on your taskbar, a couple of clicks get you instantly connected with your loved ones. You can stay on the call with someone for up to 24 hours - and all this for free!

Game Like a Pro

Faster load times, detailed game worlds, and AutoHDR allow for vivid imagery and make Windows 11 a gamer’s buddy.

Here’s some great news for gaming enthusiasts- the new Windows 11, with its breathtaking graphics and DirectStorage, allows for immersive gaming experiences that rival reality. Faster load times, detailed game worlds, and AutoHDR allow for vivid imagery and make Windows 11 a gamer’s buddy. Club it with gamepads, joysticks, or VR headsets—your device is designed to work in tandem with all sorts of gaming peripherals. Xbox lovers can also take advantage of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which gives one access to over 100 high-quality games for one low monthly price. Play either from PC or from the cloud as you enjoy iconic franchises, indie games, and blockbusters.

Windows 11 is the perfect fusion of design with functionality. Helping students unleash creativity, boost productivity and simplify planning, Windows 11 devices promise a novel environment for blended learning while fueling one’s personal interests and passions.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by the HTBS team.

Certain features are hardware-dependent or may need M365/Game Pass Ultimate purchased separately