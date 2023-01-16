Learn how to be a foodpreneur at Academy of Pastry & Culinary Arts

Major Dinesh Sharma, Co-Founder of Academy of Pastry & Culinary Arts talks about the journey of APCA, best practices in the industry and advice to the young entrepreneurs and more.

How did your journey as an entrepreneur start? Can you brief us about your background?

I have over 24 years of rich experience in entrepreneurship, infrastructure development & management, Defence Services. Before starting my journey as an entrepreneur, I was associated with the Army. Having served my duties, I moved to a technology services and consulting company in Hyderabad and worked there for 6 years before shifting my focus to US Based HR Consulting Company in NCR. Thereafter, I co-founded the Academy of Pastry & Culinary Arts.

Talking about institutions offering Culinary Arts, please tell us when did APCA commence?

We are an international group of culinary and pastry schools. The journey of APCA started in 2010 along with two of my childhood friends, Chef Niklesh and Hemant. Niklesh is the brain behind this venture and has worked in leading hotels across the globe before starting APCA. Today we are present in 7 cities and 5 countries across Asia. The first school opened in Malaysia in 2010 and since then opened centers in the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Bangalore.

When students opt for an academy such as yours, what specialized courses can they choose from?

APCA offers specialization in two major disciplines of food: Culinary and Patisserie. The courses are full time and part time. Enrolment to courses depends on whether one wishes to make a career in it or just for the hobby. The full-time course is meant for people who want to work for 5-star hotels, leading restaurants and bakeries or who want to open their own venture. Part-time is meant for those who want to learn it as a hobby.

Talking about high benchmarks set by the academies, what sets APCA apart from others?

APCA is an international brand name with 12 plus years of experience. There are many institutes in India offering such courses. However, students should consider that we offer training 40 hours a week- Monday to Friday. The teaching is almost 90% hands-on. Every student has to make their own product. All chef faculties have worked for leading hotel brands and are now working full time with the academy. We also give them international exposure in our academies outside India and internship opportunities in France, UK, Middle East and Maldives.

There is a lot of talk about minimizing food wastage these days. In this sense, what is your approach towards products that are made by students?

Our foremost rule is Don’t Waste Food! Wasting food is not sustainable for our earth, wastes money and many valuable resources. All the products made at APCA are divided equally between the students and they. are allowed to take them home. We encourage our students to share products with the underprivileged, parents, friends, neighbours, relatives and anybody who they wish to share their happiness with.

Today, the overall dynamics are ever changing be it our social life or professional work. In this aspect, how do you maintain quality in the institution?

The culinary world is becoming more and more specialised. In such cases, getting into an institute which focuses on a complete hands-on mode of teaching is a dream come true. At APCA, the classes are only in the kitchen 5 days in a week. With such intense practical exposure, the students find it very comfortable when they enter into a professional kitchen after completing their course. Also, some of the best chefs in the country and the world are associated with us which ensures the learning of our students is the best. Another important facet is – we do not take more than 16 students in a batch which ensures that every student gets personalised attention. In addition, facilities offered in terms of infrastructure, course material and faculties remain the same at each center. There is absolutely no difference and hence students can study in any of our centers with a complete assurance of quality from us.

Since you have been in the business for quite a while now, where do you think the young entrepreneurs face challenges when they start a business?

Aspiring foodpreneurs should keep points in mind like study the market well on counts like what cuisine to introduce, paying capacity in that area and introduce products accordingly, focus on digital marketing, collaboration, getting the right staff, and keeping the expenses low. It is expected that one should possess creativity to come up with innovative usage of even the leftover products. At the end of the day, the ultimate goal is to maximize profits and minimize wastage. First time foodpreneurs generally stumble on these points and take a hit. In fact, according to research, the Indian bakery market is expected to develop at a CAGR of 8.5% between 2021-2026. The estimated value may reach USD 12.39 billion by that time, which makes bakeries a very profitable restaurant concept. If someone is planning a business in a bakery, this is the best time.

If you look at global workforce management and talent development, tell us about your best practices of engaging and retaining them at APCA?

Right work culture is the key for a high performance team. This helps in retaining the right talent and when we train them to take higher responsibilities, this ensures the business grows and so the enablers grow automatically.

What advice would you give to someone starting up?

I will go back to my Army roots; Study the situation well, keep one leg on the ground, plan for contingency and select your team well.

Any inspiring words or suggestions that you would like to share with the current youth?

The universal fact is that foundation is the key! Be curious, be aware of new trends, tastes and products. Familiarise yourself with old and new techniques as possible. One of the best things to do is to cook for others. Not only will it help you improve your skills, but will also develop your palate when tasting recipes. The youth is the future of the industry, do not be impatient to becoming a billionaire. Get trained well while you are studying and work hard while on the job. Look for a mentor who can guide you as you progress in your career. But hard work, sincerity and being innovative is the key to do well.

