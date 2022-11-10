Learn Why APE And BIG Are Two Crypto Projects To Watch In The Long Term

The value of some of the most prominent digital assets has lately plummeted, contributing to a further dip in the general value of the cryptocurrency market.

However, while stocks saw a little uptick, cryptocurrency prices fell, drawing the attention of some analysts. Recent events suggest a possible decoupling between cryptocurrencies' increasing and declining values and the stock market.

When the market is down, long-term investors may want to consider a select few cryptocurrencies. An extended period is required for an investor to hold on to these assets. Generally, investors who put their money to work over the long haul get the most benefits.

Apecoin (APE) and Big Eyes Coin (BIG) are two of the most promising cryptocurrencies for long-term investors. This article will reveal more about these alternative cryptocurrencies and why they are excellent long-term investments.

Apecoin (APE) The Novel Token

According to several industry watchers, ApeCoin is a novel token concept (NFT) that could stimulate the development of new crypto tokens to support a wide range of digital assets. You can't afford to disregard trading volume as an investor or trader.

Several sites, including CoinGecko, Coindesk, and CoinMarketCap, keep track of the cryptocurrency market. Investigate how much daily circulation a specific coin experiences. As a result, you'll be more careful when selecting an interesting token.

On its first day of trading, APE saw a volume of around $2.3 billion. Remarkably, ApeCoin has been able to sustain its trading volume range in a market with more than 18,500 tokens.

This means you may make APE investments with complete faith, as you can rest assured that another trader will be available to fulfil your order at any time. As a trader, we want you to understand that higher trading volumes lead to higher currency prices, and lower trading volumes lead to lower currency prices.

The ApeCoin network chose the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) framework to build and administer the APE Ecosystem in a way that benefits all participants and provides token holders with a means of collaborating in an open and accountable manner. When ApeCoin first launched, its creators decided to limit the supply of tokens to a maximum of 1 billion.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) The New Meme Coin

The community-driven Big Eyes Coin (BIG) initiative aims to generate wealth in the DeFi ecosystem using a cat-themed mascot and NFT technology. The community is always put first in this seasonal cat-themed project that offers NFT and token incentives. In reality, NFT technology will drive this initiative's expansion.

Memecoins are famous for their big community of people who like to joke around and swap online memes with one another. The enthusiasm and drive to take Big Eyes Coin to new heights are already present in the community because of the DAO-governed project's stakeholder involvement. Big Eyes Coin has amassed a following that's fertile ground for story expansion using platforms like Reddit and Twitter.

To claim the bonus tokens, just use the code: BUYEYES159

Find out more about this new meme coin below:

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.

