Learning never stops at UPES; shares best practices

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 22:23 IST

Even with a global pandemic in full swing, learning has not stopped for the students of UPES, thanks to the university’s vision of investing in online teaching platforms, digitalization of curriculum and training of faculty members in delivering online classes five years ago. Today more than 10,000 under-graduate and postgraduate students of UPES are continuing with their education with the help of 550 + faculty members who are delivering close to 500 online live sessions every day. More than 10,000 hours of online classes have happened so far and this number is increasing by the hour. Besides this, students are taking masterclasses with industry experts and personalized mentoring sessions. This is just a glimpse of the virtual UPES campus, perhaps the biggest in terms of scale and operations, which was set up within the first week of the nation-wide lockdown implemented by the government to arrest the spread of Corona virus.

Here’s how UPES is ahead of the curve despite the limiting circumstances created by COVID-19:

Implementation of state-of-the-art Learning Management System

UPES implemented the world’s most advanced Learning Management System (LMS) and trained all its faculty in online teaching through this LMS. Before COVID-19, 20% of the overall curriculum was digitized and taught online, which has now been scaled to 100%.

Free access to Coursera

UPES students have an access to 3900 + courses available on Coursera and can supplement their curriculum modules by undertaking these certification programs. This not only gives them an edge over others but also makes them industry-ready.

Masterclasses by industry experts

Industry relevant domain knowledge and skills will become more crucial now than ever before. UPES is ensuring that students do not miss this important aspect during the lockdown by organizing virtual masterclasses with industry experts from different sectors.

The UPES mobile app

For students applying for programs at the university this year, UPES has launched a mobile app. It offers a tailor-made experience to help them take right decisions towards their higher education and career. The app is a one-tap window for incoming students to track their application, meet future batch mates, get access to exclusive webinars as well as a chance to speak to faculty members and career advisors.

Online admission process

UPES is taking this year’s admission process completely online to ensure that the academic cycle does not suffer any delays amidst the unpredictable situations created due to COVID-19.

In an effort to help the larger student community and education fraternity, Sharad Mehra, Chairman of Hydrocarbon Education and Research Society, the promoting body of UPES, shared the best practices UPES is implementing, in a webinar organized on April 10. “Rebooting education in this new reality is the need of the hour. It is our responsibility and purpose to safeguard the future of today’s youth by not allowing anything to come in their way of quality education, which they rightly deserve”, said Sharad Mehra.

