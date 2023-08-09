LeCalla: Elevating the experience of buying Silver Jewellery with a Global Vision

LeCalla Jewelry is a memento to the ‘Beautiful You’. The brand believes that a woman’s true beauty is her inner spirit. Their pure silver jewellery celebrates this true beauty and responsibly accompanies every mood & expression of the ‘Beautiful You’.

As a brand under ACPL, a renowned manufacturer and global supplier of precious metal jewellery, LeCalla boasts a legacy deeply rooted in India, with a vision that extends far beyond geographical boundaries. Their primary mission is to deliver the utmost purity and quality in sterling silver jewellery, positioning itself as a one-stop solution for silver jewellery enthusiasts through exclusive online retail, catering to a wide audience across the UK, USA, Canada, India, and beyond.

A Global View of Design

LeCalla was founded in India, but its mindset is global. LeCalla's essence revolves around a relentless pursuit of design excellence. Their inspiration stems from a diverse array of global concepts, blending traditional and contemporary aesthetics to create timeless silver art. Among their cherished offerings, their sterling silver hoop earrings for women range garners immense popularity among customers worldwide. It is a popular gift for occasions like Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day, Anniversaries, Engagements, Diwali, Christmas, and New Year.

Connecting and Making a Difference in the Virtual Space

Beyond mere product showcasing, LeCalla's virtual space becomes a platform for forging deep connections with its customers. Delighting individuals with a captivating array of high-quality silver earrings, silver chains, silver pendants, silver cufflinks, silver necklaces, silver anklets, silver rings, and silver toe rings tailored to personal preferences and styles, their website, truesilver.co.in, ensures a seamless and enjoyable navigation experience, simplifying the discovery of perfect pieces.

LeCalla places profound emphasis on nurturing enduring relationships with customers, fostered through an engaged social media presence, notably on Instagram, where a vibrant community of thousands of followers finds resonance with the brand's vision. Collaborations with like-minded influencers give rise to unique collections, capturing the essence of modern elegance.

Vision & values

LeCalla Jewelry is made sustainably without sacrificing purity. They source, produce, and manufacture in a way that aligns with their vision and values of responsible manufacturing. All their jewellery gets made of ethically sourced, 100% recycled, fine silver and is certified for authenticity = 925 sterling silver.

The brand endeavours sustainable sourcing, production, and manufacturing. It is committed to achieving integration of social, ethical & environmental sustainability. As a responsible corporate entity, they aim to minimize their carbon footprint and give back more than they take.

Product Offerings and USPs

Their extensive product range encompasses trendy and classic silver jewellery. For example – their Oxidised Silver Stud Earrings for Women expertly complements both ethnic and Western attires for women. Additionally, they curate a selection of stylish pieces to cater to men's discerning tastes. LeCalla's jewellery is crafted with skin-friendly materials, meticulously free from lead, nickel, and cadmium, ensuring the safety of customers and the environment. Furthermore, a unique coating keeps their jewellery lustrous and tarnish-free for extended periods.

LeCalla also sets itself apart with its unique collection of personalised 925 silver earrings, name necklaces, engraved pendants, photo necklaces, and custom cufflinks. The highly regarded photo necklaces range - Silver Necklace Pendant for women, finds a special place in the hearts of thousands across India thanks to its unmatched appeal for various cherished occasions. Personalization options and enticing, luxurious packaging imbue each piece with a distinct sense of individuality.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.