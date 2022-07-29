Legend Saravanan's maiden venture Dr.S. The Legend is winning hearts

Legend Saravanan's maiden venture "Dr.S.TheLegend" highly awaited pan-India film has been making noise in all ways possible. It has taken the nation over by storm with high octane action scenes and melodious songs. The highly awaited pan-India film has hit the cinema halls & fans from all over can't stop praising Legend Saravanan for acing the role of a scientist.

Legend Saravanan says "I am over the moon. I am flooded with phone calls and messages ever since the film is released. I am beyond elated. My belief has turned into a reality" further adding “Doing good work is my only agenda, success and appreciation for good work will always follow. I want to do good work in the industry and carve a niche for myself”

The star cast also includes Urvashi Rautela, Geethika, Pugazh, late Vivek, Yogi Babu, Vamsi Krishna Vijayakumar, Prabhu, Nasser, Suman, Thambi Ramaiah, Robo Shankar, Mayilsamy, Harish Paredi, Muniskanth, Mansoor Ali Khan, Rahul Dev, Livingston, Vamsi Krishna, Singampuli, Lollu Saba Manohar, Amuthavanan, KPY Yogi, Cell Murugan, Latha, Sachu, Purnima Bhagyaraj, Geethika, Devadarshini, Ayira, Deepa Shankar, Master Ashwanth and many more.

Directed by JD-Jerry, the film has cinematography by R Velraj, editing is by Ruben, SS Murthy has taken care of the artwork, dialogues are by Pattukottai Prabhakar, and stunt choreography is by Anal Arasu. Raju Sundaram, Brinda, Dinesh have done the choreography. Vairamuthu, Kabilan, Pa Vijay, Karki have penned the lyrics. The songs are composed by Harris Jayaraj.

Hindi distribution, Ganesh Films Nambirajan - Distributed several movies including Rajinikanth starrer Sivaji, several movies produced by AVM productions, Don, Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, Ravanan, Master and Naanum Rowdy Thaan.

