Lendbox Crosses an AUM of 2600 Crores Along with Further Team Expansion

Have you ever found yourself in a financial bind, needing a loan but unable to secure one through traditional channels? Lendbox, a pioneer in the p2p lending space, is here to change that.

Lendbox, a leading peer-to-peer lending platform in India, is changing the game in the traditional lending space. Established in 2015, the platform has made a remarkable journey since its inception, evolving from a small startup to a robust organization of 125 professionals. With a staggering 4.5 lakh investors and counting, Lendbox has emerged as a pioneering force in India's financial landscape.

But what sets Lendbox apart from other lending platforms?

It's their focus on sales and technology. Lendbox has invested heavily in creating a personalized customer experience, hiring private wealth managers from larger mutual fund houses. These managers already cater to several high-net-worth investors and understand how to provide personalized wealth services to customers, ensuring they have a seamless experience from start to finish.

This approach has positively impacted the company's growth, as Lendbox now sits on an Assets Under Management (AUM) of over 2,600 crores.

Lendbox has also been investing in technology capabilities, hiring engineers who are specialists in data structures, interactive UI using Javascript, and rigid backend using NoteJS, with fast and scalable servers. This has helped them to create a seamless experience for their customers, from applying for a loan to receiving the funds.

Additionally, Lendbox has recently moved to a larger office, providing them with more space to grow and expand. They are exploring newer partnerships with both upcoming startups and new partnerships, which include both new and old companies.

According to Ekmmeet Singh, one of the co-founders of Lendbox, “Our vision has always been to make debt investments more flexible, accessible with smaller ticket sizes, and eliminate third-party intermediaries. We are committed to simplifying financial interactions and making wealth creation accessible to a diverse range of stakeholders.”

Lendbox's impact extends beyond retail investors, reaching high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) and thousands of wealth partners, including chartered accountants (CAs), independent financial advisors (IFAs), and wealth management companies. The platform's seamless API-based partner integration model has played a pivotal role in onboarding these financial partners, furthering Lendbox's mission of making wealth creation accessible to a diverse range of stakeholders.

As Lendbox continues to innovate and solidify its position in the peer-to-peer lending domain, the company remains dedicated to simplifying financial interactions. Their focus on sales and technology has been the driving force behind their success, and they are well-positioned to continue this growth trajectory.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.