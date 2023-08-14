Lesser Known Cryptocurrencies for Strategic Investment – dYdX (DYDX), 1inch (1INCH), and Pomerdoge (POMD)

Almost every sector has embraced the new trends of technological changes in monetary involvement. While popular crypto like Bitcoin have a clear edge in the market, there are little-known cryptocurrencies that can be immensely crucial for profit. In this latest article, we explore dYdX (DYDX), 1inch (1INCH), and Pomerdoge (POMD) and how they could be strategic investments for smart investors.

dYdX (DYDX) – A Governance Token for Layer 2 Protocol

Built on StarkWare - Ethereum Layer 2 Protocol, dYdX (dYdX) is a decentralized exchange that serves as a scaling solution and margin trading for assets such as BTC, ETH, SOL, DOT, and more. dYdX reduces long-term issues of Layer 1 blockchains by providing faster transaction speed, reducing the high cost of gas fees, and lessening the minimum trade sizes on the StarkWare protocol.

dYdX could be a strategic crypto investment because of its versatility and ability to work across multiple blockchains. This makes it a handful solution for traders dissatisfied with any layer 1 blockchain issues.

Currently, the price of dYdX has increased by 10.38% in the past 7 days to take the price value to $2.17. However, the trading volume suffered, slipping by 43.44% to stand at its current $41 million. With its scaling solution, analysts believe the dYdX token could be a good portfolio addition.

1inch (1INCH) – A Strategic Investment for Liquidity Aggregates

1inch (1INCH) is another decentralized exchange that searches for liquidity deals across multiple chains and provides users with the best of them. The use cases of 1inch make it a strategic investment and a valuable addition to investors' asset collection.

This assertion is justified by the recent improvement in the 1inch price momentum in the past few weeks. The token is currently trading at $0.3078, a 1.15% increase in the past 7 days.

Similarly, 1inch tokens trading volume also increased by 2.77% in the last 24 hours to stand at $12 million. With the bull run being anticipated, investors will hope that 1inch could be a better strategic investment for them going forward.

Pomerdoge – A Nice Blend of Memecoin and Virtual Gaming

The rare feat that has been the hallmark of Pomerdoge is its readiness to fuse online gaming with its status as a même coin. That's why many investors are scrambling to buy into its presale. Under the Pomerdoge ecosystem, there is a marketplace called Pomerplace, also a gaming hub named Pomergame and a special NFT collection.

Pomergame is where players will have the best experience by interactively playing and engaging in battles with their counterparts. Users will be allowed to purchase all in-game assets they might need for gaming activities through Pomerplace. Pomerdoge has also taken care of its security apparatus, getting audited by SolidProof and Cyberscope as a reliable project.

Extra benefits are available for presale buyers of the POMD token which is currently selling for $0.008. Some of these benefits, like access to a reserved spot for a buy in the unique collection of 7,777 NFTs, are exclusive for presale investors. However, token holders can also get a percentage share from the revenue generated on Pomergame. With an eye on the blockchain gaming industry that has been predicted to reach $65.7 billion in a few years' time, investors should make quick moves to purchase the POMD token to get ahead.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein. The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.