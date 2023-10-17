Let's be Brave Together: Maybelline New York does the 'Brave Talk' on World Mental Health Day

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 17: More than half of first-year college students (54%) frequently felt anxious since starting college - and 60% don't turn to professionals for help* but turn to their friends instead. To encourage open conversation and ensure support is accessible to all, Maybelline New York, the world's #1 makeup brand, has partnered with The Jed Foundation (JED), to create Brave Talk, a free expert-developed training designed to equip individuals to handle delicate and often difficult conversations around mental health with a friend or peer who may need their support.

Speaking at the event, Zeenia Bastani, General Manager - Maybelline New York & NYX Professional Makeup, L'Oreal India, said, "Maybelline New York has been an ardent advocate for mental health. Since the launch of Maybelline Brave Together, our objective has been to destigmatize mental health conversations and make free support accessible to all through our 1:1 helpline. As part of this journey, through the Brave Talk training, we aim to equip people with the know-how and skills necessary to identify signs of anxiety or depression in their friends, family, or peers, navigate that often difficult conversation, offer support, and facilitate connections to appropriate resources. With Brave Talk, we believe more people will encourage open conversation on mental health, and those experiencing anxiety will feel heard, supported, and be brave together."

For the launch, influential mental health advocates like Ananya Birla, Anshula Kapoor, Kusha Kapila, and Nikhil Taneja came together for an engaging panel discussion, each contributing unique insights to the conversation. Ananya Birla, the brand spokesperson and also the campaign ambassador, brought her valuable perspective to the discussion. The panel discussion was moderated by Varun Duggirala content creator and podcaster who guided the conversation toward meaningful discourse. In addition to this engaging dialogue, the event also provided attendees with workshops focused on the arts, dance, and listening circles, acknowledging the pivotal role these activities play in addressing mental health challenges.

Maybelline New York's Brand Ambassador Ananya Birla will also introduce 'The Brave Together' track, a tribute to mental health that underscores her steadfast dedication to increasing awareness about mental health concerns. Ananya's wholehearted commitment to this cause strikes a chord, as she utilizes her platform to motivate change and encourage candid discussions regarding mental well-being. Her actions serve as a poignant reminder of the significance of placing mental wellness at the forefront and offering support to those who require it.

Ananya Birla said, "I am incredibly thrilled to be launching a track for Maybelline New York's Brave Together campaign on World Mental Health Day. Mental well-being is a cause that resonates deeply with me, and I believe it's high time we prioritize it on a global scale. Through this track, I aim to put a spotlight on the pressing issue of mental health and contribute to the vital conversation surrounding it."

Brave Talk is created with a memorable frame and includes "Brave Steps" to allow anyone to remember how to start and navigate a conversation with a friend.

*Source: Healthy Minds Study Fall 2020 Data Report

Maybelline New York is the number one cosmetic brand in the world, available in over 120 countries. By combining technologically advanced formulas with on-trend expertise and New York City edge, Maybelline New York's mission is to offer innovative, accessible, and effortless cosmetics for all. In 2020, Maybelline introduced Brave Together, a long-term program to support anxiety and depression worldwide. Brave Together provides critical one-on-one support, an online education hub, and a variety of programming to help destigmatize the conversation around mental health and has committed to donating $10 million over the next five years to global and local organizations.

