Let’s Reinvent Agriculture is the mantra at Lab2Land AgriTech India

The scale of the current global hunger and malnutrition crisis is vast, with an expected 345.2 million people projected to be food insecure – more than twofold the number in 2020. Farmers are using agrochemicals due to the rising population and subsequent increase in food demand, limited prime agrarian land and soil degradation. Additionally, advancements in agriculture technology have led to changes in farming practices, causing agrochemical manufacturers to continuously create new products and technology to meet changing demands. However, the imbalanced use of agrochemicals leads to agricultural losses and environmental degradation, making it critical to develop new sustainable farming methods.

Lab2Land AgriTech is a Hyderabad-based Indian Agri-Input company basic focused on R&D and manufacturing of fertilizers, pesticides, crop nutrition, and new chemical innovations. The company began as a pilot R&D centre and has since developed into a fully functional production facility with a 4KLD investment. Lab2land AgriTech has prepared 124 compounds for registration and is currently operating 36 products in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

In recent years, there has been a growing interest in the field of agritech, where technology is being used to revolutionise traditional farming practices. Among the companies leading the charge in this area is Lab2Land, a startup with a unique vision for transforming agriculture. At the core, Lab2Land is a company that aims to bridge the gap between farmers and technology. Through its innovative solutions, the company seeks to provide farmers with the products they need to optimise their yields and improve their bottom line. This is achieved through a combination of cutting-edge technology solutions that are designed to work seamlessly with existing farming practices.

Aditya Deshpande, Founder & CEO at Lab2Land AgriTech, says, “Our priority is to establish a foundation for sustainable and practical growth that will benefit future generations by utilizing our planet’s scarce resources wisely. Our approach considers the bigger picture. We have conducted thorough research and testing, and as a result, we are the only plant nutraceuticals manufacturer in the market with a toxicity index that is below the below detection threshold. This means that using our products not only results in reduced usage but also maintains soil ph levels, fostering a healthy and productive ecosystem that allows plants to thrive.”

Another important aspect of Lab2Land's vision is its focus on sustainability. The company recognised the importance of responsible farming practices. Lab2Land works to develop solutions that cut the environmental impact of agriculture. This includes maintaining the soil ph level to safeguard and nurture a healthy ecosystem for plants on the farm. To achieve its goals, Lab2Land closely works with farmers and other stakeholders in the agriculture industry. The company’s team of experts has deep knowledge of both agriculture and technology. This allows them to develop solutions tailored to the specific needs of farmers. This personalised approach has helped Lab2land to build a strong reputation in the industry and has led to partnerships with some of the world’s leading agriculture companies.

Looking ahead, Lab2Land has ambitious plans for the future. The company is continually exploring new ways to use technology to improve agriculture. They committed to staying at the forefront of innovation in the field of agriculture. Whether it’s through new technologies like AI and other technologies solutions to improve the overall health of crops. Lab2Land is the company that is leading the charge in the exciting and rapidly evolving field of agritech. The company has the forefront of innovation and developing a one-stop crop diagnostic application - CropMed. It will integrate an advanced in-class IRS (Image Recognition System) to easily identify issues in the form of pests in a crop so as to provide solutions with top-quality agri-process that are technology-driven and intensively researched to make sure good results. Lab2 Land AgriTech would be soon establishing operations in other states in India like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Haryana, and Punjab as well.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.