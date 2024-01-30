LG Electronics India Recognized as a Great Place To Work—Reinforcing Dedication to Employee Satisfaction & Growth

New Delhi, January 29, 2024: LG Electronics, a premier consumer durable brand in India, proudly announces its certification as a Great Place To Work® in India, underscoring its steadfast commitment to fostering a positive and supportive workplace environment.

The Great Place To Work Certification™ is a distinguished accolade bestowed upon organizations that excel in creating exceptional work atmospheres for their staff. LG Electronics India earned this recognition through a comprehensive two-step evaluation process, which included the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Employee Survey, renowned globally as the primary method to gauge employee perceptions of their workplace, and a rigorous culture audit meeting the stringent standards set by the global authority on workplace culture.

Mr. Hong Ju Jeon, Managing Director of LG Electronics India, expressed his delight, stating, “We are thrilled to receive the Great Place To Work Certification, affirming our dedication to nurturing an environment where our employees can thrive both personally and professionally. This certification mirrors our ongoing endeavors to prioritize employee-centric initiatives, thereby fostering a positive workplace culture.”

Mr. Jwanam Kim, Expat HR Head at LG Electronics India, highlighted the company's focus on family engagement programs, emphasizing respect not only for employees but also for their families and communities. He stated, “Our objective is clear – to make LG Electronics the most beloved brand in India. To achieve this goal, we are committed to consistently enhancing employee satisfaction and making meaningful contributions to Indian society.”

LG Electronics India remains committed to constructing a workplace that attracts top talent, solidifying its position as a global leader in the consumer durable industry.

