LG India Launches Next Generation of AI TVs, Setting New Benchmark With LG OLED evo AI TV & LG QNED AI TVs

LG Electronics (LG), a leader in OLED technology, unveils its latest innovation: the Next Generation of AI TVs. LG’s AI-powered TVs leverage 11 years of OLED chipset experience to enhance image quality down to the pixel level, offering remarkable clarity even for sub-4K content. This launch showcases its AI TVs available in a staggering range of sizes from 106.68 Cm (42) to 245cm (97). The 2024 lineup features the LG OLEDevo AI and LG QNED AI TVs, which spotlight the AI-powered picture and audio enhancements.

LG stands as the only organisation offering comprehensive system upgrades for TVs, surpassing competitors who only provide technical updates. LG’s standout new WebOS Re: New program promises comprehensive OS upgrades, refreshing the entire operating system annually rather than just providing patch updates for fixing bugs.

With 55 new models introduced to cater to diverse viewing preferences, this launch reaffirms LG Electronics commitment to pushing the boundaries of visual excellence and personalization in the television industry.

Commenting on the same, Hong Ju Jeon, MD, LG Electronics India, said, “We are proud to introduce the Next Generation of AI TVs, showcasing the forefront of innovation in both OLED and premium LED technologies. The LG 2024 LG OLED evo AI and LG QNED AI TVs lineup takes the viewing experience to a new level with an advanced processor that enables outstanding audio-visual experiences across various screen sizes, while also providing a personalized user experience tailored to each individual’s unique lifestyle and preferences. There is a growing demand for large screen TVs in India and we are constantly enhancing our portfolio with products like the World’s largest 97(246.38 CM) TV with vibrant picture quality, and advanced AI-powered processing technologies, Apart from this WEBOS renewal program With this new line up we aim to further enhance our market leadership in Flat Panel TV in India.”

Experience AI-Powered Viewing at its Finest

LG's 2024 AI TVs are equipped with the latest advancements in the field of artificial intelligence, making the viewing experience smarter and more personalised than ever before. At the heart of these innovations is the Alpha 11 AI Processor, a culmination of 11 years of expertise packed into one powerful chipset. This processor offers:

● 6.7x faster AI performance: Enhancing real-time processing for smoother, more intuitive interactions.

● 7.7x improved graphics: Delivering stunning visuals with lifelike clarity and vibrant colours.

● 2.8x increased processing speeds: Ensuring a seamless, responsive user experience.

LG's AI technology offers advanced customisations for an optimised viewing experience. AI Brightness Control adjusts brightness based on the environment, while AI Acoustic Tuning tailors sound settings to room acoustics. AI Picture Pro enhances picture quality with AI Super Upscaling and Dynamic Tone Mapping for vibrant colors, and AI Sound Pro delivers clear, immersive audio with Virtual 11.1.2ch Sound and AI Voice Remastering. Additional features include AI Song for identifying songs via voice commands, AI Picture Wizard for customising picture quality, AI Concierge for personalised content recommendations, AI Magic Remote for intuitive TV operation, and an AI Chatbot for instant customer support, ensuring an exceptional and personalised viewing experience. With 55 new models now introduced to cater to diverse viewing preferences, this launch reaffirms LG Electronics' commitment to pushing the boundaries of visual excellence and personalisation in the television industry

Enhanced User Experience with WebOS Re: New Programme

In 2024, LG is also celebrating its decade-long journey with webOS by continuing to enhance the smart TV platform’s versatility, giving users an even more personalised and convenient home entertainment experience. Unlike traditional feature updates, this programme ensures that your TV's entire interface evolves with the latest technological advancements for the next five years. This means your TV won’t just stay up-to-date with new features but will also adopt major interface changes, ensuring a fresh, cutting-edge user experience throughout.The WebOS Re: New Programme allows users to create up to 10 individual profiles as a way of tailoring the experience to their tastes and preference.

The Ultimate Gameplay

LG OLED TV’s reputation as the ultimate gaming TV is secure with the latest models featuring several gaming advantages including an impressive Dolby Vision Gaming 4K at 144Hz refresh rate. These are also NVIDIA G-SYNC® certified and are compatible with AMD FreeSync Premium which eliminates tearing and stuttering for the most dynamic, true-to-life gaming experience. These advanced TVs also come with a Game Optimizer to let gamers easily switch between display presets designed for different gaming genres.

Bright and Vivid

LG’s 2024 QNED AI TV is the next generation of LCD technology that delivers bright and vibrant colors on the screen. The thing that sets LG QNED apart is the combination of two color technologies – Quantum Dot & NanoCell. Through local dimming technology, it creates sharp contrast and exceptional brightness.

The QNED line-up is further elevated with QNED MiniLED TV which is the next best thing after OLED. MiniLEDs, which are 1/40th the size of regular LEDs, when combined with Precision Dimming, improve gradations and accurately control the backlight for brighter colors and deeper blacks. Additionally, the LG QNED Mini LED AI TV features a Million Grey Scale to differentiate between shades of gray and show gradation with a 20-bit accuracy, resulting in immensely vibrant contrast.



The AI capability of LG QNED AI TV refines picture quality and also boasts richer, fuller audio with virtual 9.1.2 surround sound creating a dome of sound around you for incredible immersion.

Immersive Home Entertainment Experience

For an enriched home entertainment experience with heightened immersion, LG OLED AI TVs and QNED AI TVs continue to support the image and audio-enhancing capabilities of Dolby Vision™ and Dolby Atmos™. FILMMAKER MODE allows users to see films just as the director intended right in their own homes.

The Home Cinema experience is completed with the addition of TV matching Soundbars. TVs pair wirelessly with Soundbars through WOWCAST Built-in. WOW Orchestra creates highly immersive three-dimensional audio, while the TV’s built-in speakers and soundbar work together as a unified audio system to supply superior sound. What’s more, LG’s AI Sound Algorithms analyze each speaker’s performance and further optimize audio output for a more refined sound, enriching viewing pleasure.

In 2024, LG TVs have Apple AirPlay and Google Chromecast built-in to let users effortlessly cast content from their mobile devices to their ultra-large TV screen.

Committed to making technology more inclusive and enhancing the user experience for individuals with diverse abilities, LG TVs offer a wide range of accessibility features within Quick Card’s Accessibility section. This means that everyone can now effortlessly find accessibility features on the Home screen, including useful services designed to support disabilities. Additionally, remote control tutorials and chatbot services help users access services with just their voice.

