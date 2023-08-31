LG Microwave: The perfect kitchen buddy for next-gen cooking

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There are a few essentials that make the house a home – a comfortable bed to sleep in and a well-equipped kitchen where you can create healthy meals unarguably top that list. There will rarely be a day when you don’t enter the kitchen. But, whipping up a healthy meal for yourself and your family can prove to be a challenging task, especially in today’s fast-paced routine where we are constantly running a race against time.

An essential kitchen tool – the microwave – can prove to be a complete life saviour as it allows you the convenience to create healthy recipes in a jiffy, that too without your constant supervision. Now, we have microwaves of all kinds which do so much more than just reheat meals. One of the market leaders in this segment, LG Electronics, has multiple product offerings under the Convection, Grill and Solo microwave oven categories. But, the one product that stands out for its unique differentiating features, that offer a versatile cooking experience, is the Wi-Fi enabled LG Scan To Cook Charcoal Convection Microwave Oven.

The LG Scan To Cook Charcoal Healthy Oven is specially engineered for Indian households where food plays a very important part. This microwave allows you to access cooking instructions and timing by scanning a barcode on the ThinQ App. So, you can make everything from grilled chicken and steamed vegetables, to tandoori roti and even ghee in this amazing new-age cooking aid, which comes with 401 preset menu. Read on to know more.

Tandoor-style grilling

Craving for some tandoori paneer? Now, you can grill your favourite foods to perfection with the Charcoal Lighting HeaterTM in LG Charcoal Convection Microwave Ovens which gives you a tandoor flavour – crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside while keeping the natural flavors intact. What makes it even better is that the Charcoal Lighting HeaterTM function has a 10-year warranty. This Microwave also comes with 360 degree motorized rotisserie to give scrumptious Barbeque recipes.

Healthy Heart Menu

Your LG microwave is wired to improve your lifestyle with its specialised Healthy Heart Auto Cook Menu — that can churn out 30 heart-friendly, and at the same time yummy, recipes in a jiffy. Think brown rice risotto, buckwheat porridge, rava idli, broccoli tikki, or a ragi pizza! The Auto Cook Menu includes several such exciting options for breakfast, lunch, snacks, and dinner.

Made In India, Loved by India

These Made in India LG Microwave Ovens are designed to serve delightful Taste of Indian Delicacies. Now you can cook authentic style biryani, Butter Chicken, Shahi Paneer & much more conveniently.

Guilt Free Snacking

Those who love their pakodas and samosas instead can use its Diet FryTM function to cook your favourite crispy delights right in the microwave with up to 88 per cent less oil, making it a guilt-free choice. So, you can feast your taste buds without letting the excess oil affect your health.

No more milk spills

This microwave oven allows you to boil milk without having to worry about it spilling over. It comes with a special container with an anti-bacterial design in which you can pour fresh milk and keep it in the microwave for a pre-set time. When the timer goes off, you will get pasteurised milk without the hassle of standing next to the gas with your hand on the switch.

Ghee made simple

You can also make ghee minus the stench circulating in the home in just 12 minutes. The process is very simple. Just beat the malai in a microwave-safe bowl and place it in the Ghee mode on the microwave. The ghee will be ready in just 12 minutes. What’s even better is that your kitchen will be free from any smell that’s normally associated with the ghee-making process.

Roti basket

Butter naan, tandoori roti, lachcha parantha, missi roti – an Indian meal is incomplete without breads as an accompaniment. The LG Microwave Oven has a special Indian Roti Basket function that allows you to prepare 28 exotic variants of roti at the simple touch of a button.

Energy efficiency

Microwaves are known to be an economical means to cook food. Microwave radiation is known to penetrate deeper and allow for more even heating of the food in a shorter time. This helps preserve the nutritional value which can get destroyed with prolonged cooking. It also takes less energy to cook or reheat food compared to a conventional oven.

Timed cooking

You can also be sure that you will never burn food again while cooking or heating it or have it undercooked. The LG microwave oven takes this convenience one notch higher by introducing the ‘Scan To Cook’ feature where all you need to do is select from 401 Auto Cook Menu in the ThinQ app, send instructions and press start. The ThinQ app automatically sets the correct cooking time and shares it with the microwave oven.

(MWO Feature Disclaimers –

10 Year warranty applicable on Charcoal Heater (Parts only)

30 Heart Friendly recipes certified by Heart Care Foundation Of India : Heart Friendly recipes are neither substitute for, nor do they replace professional medical advice.

Ghee in 12 minutes : Time may vary from model to model

Diet Fry (Upto 88% less oil usage) – As per internal test reports)

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio.