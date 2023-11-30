LG Microwave: Your Ultimate Buddy for This Winter

When winter comes to mind, we picture sunny afternoons and cravings for hot, delicious food to enjoy! This winter season, as you take a pause and enjoy the sunshine warmth, bring home an LG Microwave and churn out a whole host of warm delicacies reserved for the cold weather — think warm soups, shorbas, tandoori tikkas, and Christmas cakes— to satiate your increasing winter appetite!

And, while this magic gadget does all the heavy-duty cooking, you can spend some more quality time with your loved ones. LG’s Made in India range of microwave ovens gives you the convenience to create healthy and delicious feasts with less oil and without your constant supervision.

LG Microwaves are available in a host of variants that bring special features to take away the hassle of cooking and are specially configured to suit Indian cooking needs. We have put together a list of the best-selling models to make your buying decision simpler. Read on to know more.

LG 32L WiFi Enabled Charcoal Microwave Oven (MJEN326SFW, Black)

As you catch up on long chats, you can be sure that your favourite recipes are being cooked in the background. This winter season, say bye bye to burnt, overcooked, or undercooked food with the new ‘Scan To Cook’ feature.All you need to do is scan the QR code, select a recipe in the ThinQ app on your smartphone, click Send, place food in Microwave, and pressStart. The ThinQ app automatically sets the correct cooking time and temperature and shares it with the microwave. For the health-conscious, replace the poori aloo and pakodas with brown rice risotto, buckwheat porridge, or broccoli tikkis. This model also comes with a specialised Healthy Heart Auto Cook Menu that can churn out 30 heart-friendly recipes that will keep you in good shape this winter. What’s more, it comes with a 401 Auto Cook Menu of pre-set recipes, from Indian gravies and snacks to any International cuisine.

LG 32 L Convection Microwave Oven (MJEN326UH, Black)

At a capacity of 32L, this model is well suited for large families or for those who entertain a lot at home. It comes with the signature Neochef design for improved space efficiency and a drop-down door, like the ones seen in conventional ovens, for greater efficiency and more heavy-duty use. This model also sports a stainless steel cavity, which offers greater durability and faster cooking as steel is a good conductor of heat — it takes less time to preheat too. The model also features a Charcoal Lighting HeaterTM, which lets you cook your favourite Tandoori Tikkas and Kebabs and ensures that the food is crunchy outside and juicy inside, even as it retains its original flavours. This Charcoal Heater technology helps save time and energy and allows for healthier meals, which is just what you need with all the overeating!

LG 28 L All In One Microwave Oven (MJEN286UI, Black)

This model is designed to add elegance to your kitchen with its minimalistic looks that eliminate anything uncomfortable or complicated. The new models are a lot more compact, with a larger interior capacity and a stainless steel cavity for cooking that is faster and more hygienic. It offers perfect room to make 28 kinds of Indian breads like naans, lachcha paranthas, masala rotis, missi rotis, and appams using the Indian Roti Basket feature, or use its unique 360-Degree Rotating Motorised Rotisserie to barbecue treats on a horizontal skew so they cook evenly from all sides. What more do you need?

LG Charcoal Healthy Ovens (MJ2887BWUM)

At a capacity of 28L, this amazing microwave model is specially designed for Indian households. Thiswinter, impress your guests with samosas and spring rolls made with up to 88 per cent less oil using the Diet FryTMfunction so that you can feast on all the goodies without any guilt. The model comes with a Concealed Quartz heater, which ensures a safercooking experience & prevents from any injury. You can also use this microwave to pasteurise milk with a pre-set timer so it doesn’t spill over, while the nutrition is maintained.

LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC2846BR, Black)

What is winter without some pure desi ghee ladoos? This winter, make ghee at home without any hassleor stink of the residue filling the air, and use it to create those special homemade laddoos and halwa. This latest range of LG Microwave Ovens allows you to make ghee in just 12 minutes with absolutely no smell. If you fancy some kalakand or paneer tikkas, this microwave can create homemade paneer for you in a jiffy, which is softer and does not contain any enzymes or chemicals.

Features that make your everyday simple

The entire range of microwave ovens from LG is loaded with features that are configured for those who like to put together healthy and interesting meals for themselves and their families without having to spend hours in the kitchen.

Healthy Heart Auto Cook Menu

The health-conscious can choose from an exciting range of 30 heart-friendly recipes, like brown rice risotto, buckwheat porridge, rava idli, broccoli tikki, or a ragi pizza from the specialised Healthy Heart Auto Cook Menu. This menu includes exciting options for breakfast, lunch, snacks, and dinner, each of which is yummy and can be put together in no time!

Diet FryTMfunction

This festive season, cook your favourite crispy delights in the microwave oven with up to 88 per cent less oil, making it a guilt-free winter for you and your family. This allows you to binge on your favourite dishes without worrying about the health impact of excessive oil.

Charcoal Lighting HeaterTM

The Charcoal Lighting HeaterTM feature in LG Microwave Ovens with convection is great for grilled dishes as it gives a tandoorflavour — crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside. It comes with a 10-year warranty.

Indian Roti Basket feature

Use this feature to make 28 kinds of Indian breads like naans, lachcha paranthas, masala rotis, missi rotis, and appams right in the microwave at the simple touch of a button.

Boil milk and make ghee

Make ghee in just 12 minutes without the smell, and boil milk without any worry about it spilling over in this microwave. It comes with a special container with an anti-bacterial design that you use to pasteurise milk, which kills the bacteria and retains the nutrition.

Convenient cooking

Selected models come with the ‘Scan To Cook’ feature that ensures that food is cooked to the right level. You can scan the barcode of the product you want to cook on your smartphone with the ThinQ app, and the app automatically sets the correct cooking time and shares it with the microwave.

401 Auto Cook Menu

The health conscious can explore a healthy and delicious diet with the 401 Auto Cook Menu of their LG Microwave, which lets you access a specialised menu with exciting options for breakfast, lunch, snacks, and dinner that you can churn out in a jiffy with a pre-set time and temperature. You can choose from an exciting range of 30 heart-friendly recipes, like brown rice risotto, buckwheat porridge, rava idli, broccoli tikki, or ragi pizza.

(MWO Feature Disclaimers –

10 Year warranty applicable on Charcoal Heater (Parts only)

30 Heart Friendly recipes certified by Heart Care Foundation Of India : Heart Friendly recipes are neither substitute for, nor do they replace professional medical advice.

Ghee in 12 minutes : Time may vary from model to model

Diet Fry (Upto 88% less oil usage) – As per internal test reports)

Features vary from model to model.

