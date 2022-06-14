Lidoma Vision enters the Indian gaming and esports market as Lidoma India

Lidoma India's main goal is to promote and improve the gaming community in India while also providing a better practise platform for players. They strive to Empower Esports in India by hosting daily BGMI and FREEFIRE events for the benefit of the gaming community. They believed that there are a lot of gamers in India that look up to their gaming role models and are hoping for a chance to succeed.

After successful esports operations in Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Brazil, Iran and achieving milestones like organising the first Valorant LAN event after Covid-19 in Istanbul, Turkey, Dota2 official multiregional series on Valve, MENA championship for Rainbow six, Official Tournament organizer on Liquipedia platform, 24/7 HUB for Rainbow6 players on Discord, an official twitch partner, Ubisoft partner in VR escape games.

Lidoma India is all set to capture the Indian esports market and create a healthy competitive ecosystem where underdog players and gaming enthusiasts can compete against the best of teams.

Lidoma India is exclusively dedicated to provide numerous opportunities to all types of players that want to establish themselves through gaming. Lidoma India aspires to be a gaming company that offers the best chances to Indian gamers while also delivering their favourite content.

The company intends to reach out to any player who wishes to participate in the esports scene and emulate their idols.

Talking about the journey ahead, Parham Raad, COO, Lidoma Vision Esports says; We are incredibly proud of the Lidoma Vision team for establishing a standard in many countries. We're now all set to take our first steps towards the Indian Esports market. We believe in Indian gamers' potential and are anticipating a positive reaction to our endeavour.

To kick off the revolution, we're hosting a talk show including some of the biggest names in the Indian esports industry. We believe that every gamer deserves a chance to prove their worth, that is why Lidoma is here in India to provide the gaming community with best opportunities.

Lidoma India has conducted various tournaments for the Indian gaming enthusiasts. Few of the biggest tournaments to be included in list would be BMOC Grind, FF Invitational Battle Season 2 which featured few of the biggest gamers of the gaming and esports industry.

Lidoma India is launched it’s new video IP for the gaming audience titled as GupShup featuring top 8 gamers from different games. One of a kind talk show with Amulya “Roach” Sachdeva as host, who is known for his entertaining content in Esports community. You will see players like XO Sensei, 420OP, Dante Hindustani, Fozy Ajay, Sangwan, SK Rossi, Spower & Iconic sharing their beautiful journey on this show. The show will go live on Youtube and will focus on the life experiences and fun filled games.

Preceding to the vision ahead Lidoma India is planning to organise LAN events for the most loved games in India.

This is just the start of the journey of Lidoma Vision Epsorts in India and will be introducing various new IPs, event, tournaments and much more. These initiatives will give equal chances to freshers and underdog esports talents to play against some of the top professional players.

For more details, check :

Instagram India- https://www.instagram.com/lidoma.india/

Youtube India- https://www.youtube.com/c/LidomaIndia

Twitch lidomacom- https://www.twitch.tv/lidomacom

