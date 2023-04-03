Life Born out of Nature — Amar Prakriti, Pune's Finest NA Bungalow Plots
Amar Prakriti is a gated community project spread over 32 acres of land, surrounded by scenic vistas of Sahyadri and the serene backwaters of Khadakwasla (Pune)
Amar Builders is a well-known name in Pune Real Estate known for its ultra-luxury residential & commercial projects. In 42 years of its operations, it has completed and delivered over 100 projects covering approximately 6.75 million sq. ft.Amar Builders & Prabhavee Group bring their newest project “Amar Prakriti”, which offers a delightful opportunity for Pune city dwellers to own NA plots very close to Pune and build their dream bungalow on it.Amar Prakriti is a gated community project spread over 32 acres of land, surrounded by scenic vistas of Sahyadri and the serene backwaters of Khadakwasla (Pune). It is just 9 km away from Nanded City and 24 minutes' driving distance from the Pune-Bangalore highway. It has already completed 75% of the work and would be ready for possession by March 2024.The plots up for grab start from 2500 sq.ft. and are designed to provide a serene and peaceful environment where residents can enjoy the beauty of nature without compromising on modern amenities.Project Highlights· Internal concrete roads· LED streetlights· 100% generator backup for common areas· Pipe network from common water storage reservoir to individual plot· CCTV network for critical entry and exit points· 8 KW load (three phases) for each plot· Individual plot compound wall· Common Transformer for the entire project
Amenities at Amar Prakriti· Multipurpose Hall· Party Lawn· Swimming Pool and Baby Pool· Jogging Track· Children’s Play Area· Multipurpose Sports Ground· Changing Rooms
Key Distances from Amar Prakriti· Nanded City - 9 km· Proposed Metro Station - 10 mins· Khadakwasla Dam - 12 mins· Sinhagad Fort - 20 mins· Pune-Bangalore Highway - 24 minsThe project is approved by most major financial institutions including HDFC Ltd, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and Bank of Baroda. These financial institutions are offering up to 75% housing loans for the plot and subsequent bungalow construction as per their policies.The project is carved to life by integrating 5 integral elements of nature i.e. Jal, Akash, Prithvi, Tejas, and Vayu. These elements have been incorporated into the design and functionality of the project in a way that complements and nourishes the surrounding environment and gives you a truly enriching lifestyle.Own your dream NA Bungalow Plot in Pune today -Call: 7776003388 | sales@amarbuilders.com | www.amarprakriti.com
Amar Prakriti Site Address: Amar Prakriti, Gorhe Bk., Near Khadakwasla, Haveli, Pune-411025
Amar Builders Corporate Address: Amar House, 893, Lane No 1, Off Bhandarkar Road, Near Goodluck Chowk, Deccan Gymkhana, Pune – 411 004 | www.amarbuilders.com
RERA No.: P52100030089
Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.