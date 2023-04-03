Life Born out of Nature — Amar Prakriti, Pune's Finest NA Bungalow Plots

Amar Builders is a well-known name in Pune Real Estate known for its ultra-luxury residential & commercial projects. In 42 years of its operations, it has completed and delivered over 100 projects covering approximately 6.75 million sq. ft.



Amar Builders & Prabhavee Group bring their newest project “Amar Prakriti”, which offers a delightful opportunity for Pune city dwellers to own NA plots very close to Pune and build their dream bungalow on it.



Amar Prakriti is a gated community project spread over 32 acres of land, surrounded by scenic vistas of Sahyadri and the serene backwaters of Khadakwasla (Pune). It is just 9 km away from Nanded City and 24 minutes' driving distance from the Pune-Bangalore highway. It has already completed 75% of the work and would be ready for possession by March 2024.



The plots up for grab start from 2500 sq.ft. and are designed to provide a serene and peaceful environment where residents can enjoy the beauty of nature without compromising on modern amenities.



Project Highlights

· Internal concrete roads

· LED streetlights

· 100% generator backup for common areas

· Pipe network from common water storage reservoir to individual plot

· CCTV network for critical entry and exit points

· 8 KW load (three phases) for each plot

· Individual plot compound wall

· Common Transformer for the entire project

Amenities at Amar Prakriti

· Multipurpose Hall

· Party Lawn

· Swimming Pool and Baby Pool

· Jogging Track

· Children’s Play Area

· Multipurpose Sports Ground

· Changing Rooms

Key Distances from Amar Prakriti

· Nanded City - 9 km

· Proposed Metro Station - 10 mins

· Khadakwasla Dam - 12 mins

· Sinhagad Fort - 20 mins

· Pune-Bangalore Highway - 24 mins



The project is approved by most major financial institutions including HDFC Ltd, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and Bank of Baroda. These financial institutions are offering up to 75% housing loans for the plot and subsequent bungalow construction as per their policies.



The project is carved to life by integrating 5 integral elements of nature i.e. Jal, Akash, Prithvi, Tejas, and Vayu. These elements have been incorporated into the design and functionality of the project in a way that complements and nourishes the surrounding environment and gives you a truly enriching lifestyle.



Own your dream NA Bungalow Plot in Pune today -

Call: 7776003388 | sales@amarbuilders.com | www.amarprakriti.com

Amar Prakriti Site Address: Amar Prakriti, Gorhe Bk., Near Khadakwasla, Haveli, Pune-411025

Amar Builders Corporate Address: Amar House, 893, Lane No 1, Off Bhandarkar Road, Near Goodluck Chowk, Deccan Gymkhana, Pune – 411 004 | www.amarbuilders.com

RERA No.: P52100030089

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.