Lifestyle that exudes pure luxury at The Islands by Gaurs

When you envision a dream home, you think of exquisite interiors, best-in-class amenities, breath-taking views and vast green spaces. By investing into The Islands by Gaurs, you are opting for the finer things in life.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

These upcoming residential towers are nestled in the midst of Jaypee Greens, one of the largest integrated townships in the country, spread across a sprawling 452 acres of lush greens. So, when you look out from the window you see only nature as far as your eyes can see. The USP of these uber luxury residences is that all the homes overlook the golf course which ensures an uninterrupted view of large green expanse and the blue sky. Imagine having your morning cup of tea watching the sun rise, before you immerse yourself in the daily hustle-bustle of city dwelling.

The township is open only to a select few as it boasts one of the world’s longest 18-hole golf course designed by Greg Norman, one of world’s best Gold Course designers. Playing at this fairway are the who’s who of the world of business, entertainment and expats, who you will get an opportunity to brush your shoulders with as you call The Islands by Gaurs your home.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In addition to the golf course, it also has a state-of-the-art sports complex, an exclusive members-only club, a helipad, schools, hospitals, town center, a golf and spa resort and many other exclusive facilities, all of which you have exclusive access to.

The under-construction residences are designed to offer nothing but luxury. Every floor has just two luxury homes and everything you touch in here promises to be an experience in itself! From expansive dining rooms with crafted details in every nook and corner, to bedroom and large deck balconies that offer views which transport you into a different world, these homes promise to offer a lifestyle par excellence, tailor-made just for you.

The homes are designed to be airy and well-lit, and some selected residences are large terrace homes, or penthouse suites to give luxury an all-new meaning.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The condominium has a total of 506 units, spread across 9 blocks each of which towers up to 37 floors. The boulevard of towers creates a landmark seen by its enormity and also the neo-classical and Gothic influences in its architecture that make it aesthetically pleasing. The apartments are large – at options of 4 BHK to 6 BHK.

The Islands by Gaurs will offer extraordinary amenities in three distinct zones- The Ivory Coast, The Gold Coast and The Orbit. The clubhouse, known as The Gold Coast, offers recreational activities for the entire family including an indoor heated swimming pool, family pool and lap pool, cigar lounge, sports bar and cards rooms, patisserie and coffee shop, virtual classroom, kids play area, gymnasium, business centre, library, mini home theatre, salon, medical centre and a youngster’s zone.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The luxury extends to the sky at The Orbit, a skywalk created on top of The Islands by Gaurs that connects all the buildings to offer some rejuvenation amongst the clouds. Located just over the 23rd floor, this haven connects through 8 towers and forms a kind of a central nervous system for the condominium.

Amidst the clouds, you can unwind as you sit at one of the workstation pods on your work from home day, jog along the walking track, socialise in the festival garden, read at the library or just soak in the breath taking views from the observation deck.

It has been conceptualized and curated to provide a life filled with utmost grandeur and glamour. At The Ivory Coast which is at ground level, you can workout at the open gym and walking track, or sit out at the chilling pad and along the waterbody, or enjoy with the children at the kids play area, climbing wall or mounds, or relax at the yoga and meditation area.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since 1995, Gaurs is synonymous with excellence in the world of real estate after delivering successful projects ranging from high-end luxury apartments to affordable flats where thousands of happy families are living. Some signature projects include Gaur City, Gaur Yamuna City, Gaur Cascades, Gaur Mulberry Mansions, Gaurs Platinum Towers, Gaur Saundaryam, Gaur Sportswood, Gaur Green Avenue and many more.

“It is out foresight, eye for perfect locations and excellence in execution that has earned us a much-deserved success throughout our long journey. As an acutely customer centric organisation, we intrinsically focus on all efforts towards customers in order to understand, anticipate and satisfy their needs and expectations cost effectively and within time bound deadlines,” shared by Sarthak Gaurs, Director, Gaur Group

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The complex is strategically located in the epicenter of progress, Greater Noida, which is being envisioned as the ‘smartest city’ of the National Capital Region. It has a well-developed road network to offer connectivity and an expansive green cover that brings down the carbon footprint of the industry that dwells there, offering you a pollution-free living environment.

So, indulge yourself in this uber luxury lifestyle and take the chance to call it your home. The Islands by Gaurs promises the best in class living experience to its homeowners with world-class facilities and high levels of safety. We are impressed, what about you?

Disclaimer: This article has been created on behalf of the brand by the HTBS team.