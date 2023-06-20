Lifetime FREE My Zone Axis Bank Credit Card Review, Features & Benefits

Among the myriad of credit cards available, one card favoured by all credit card holders is the My Zone Axis Bank credit card. Although the My Zone Credit Card falls under the entry-level category, it has compelling benefits that make shopping more exciting and easy on your pockets. This card is designed to meet the specific needs of individuals in shopping, movies and food, as well as provide them with delightful travel experiences.

And above all, individuals applying for My Zone Axis credit card in June & July months will get this card with a lifetime free validity. Apply for this lifetime free Axis My Zone credit card via GoPaisa and avail the benefit of flat Rs.500 GP rewards on card dispatch. Interesting, right? So, let's learn more about the My Zone Axis credit card features, benefits, eligibility criteria, fees and GoPaisa Rewards here.

My Zone Axis Bank Credit Card Overview Best for Shopping & Entertainment Joining Fee Rs. 500 + GST {Lifetime free for all applications for next one month} Joining Benefit FREE SonyLiv Premium Annual Membership (Worth Rs.999) Exclusive Benefit Flat Rs.500 GoPaisa Rewards on Card Dispatch Annual Fee Rs. 500 + GST (second year onwards) Annual Fee Waiver No Waiver for My Zone Axis Credit Card* Apply for My Zone Axis Credit Card Here

Disclaimer*: The My Zone Axis credit card is lifetime free for a limited time period. This exclusive Axis Bank My Zone credit card lifetime free offer is available tentatively from 16th June to 15th July 2023. Click link above for updated details! Don’t miss the chance, apply and take advantage of lifetime free My Zone Axis credit card.

My Zone Axis Bank Credit Card Joining & Annual Benefit Joining Benefit Complimentary SonyLiv Premium Annual Subscription Worth Rs.999 Annual Benefit SonyLiv Membership renewal upon spending Rs.1.5 Lakh in the Previous Year

My Zone Axis Bank credit card is an "entry-level credit card" offering SonyLiv Premium annual membership worth Rs.999 as a welcome gift. You'll receive a welcome gift if you make the first transaction within 30 days of card issuance. Your SonyLiv membership voucher code will be sent to your registered mobile number within 45 days following the card's issuance. Also, your SonyLiv subscription will automatically renew when you spend over Rs. 1.5 lakh in the previous year.

Reward Points Accumulation & Redemption with My Zone Axis Bank Credit Card

For every Rs.200 spent, you will receive 4 EDGE Reward points. (1 Edge Reward = Rs. 0.20)

Redeem reward points for shopping, e-gift vouchers, merchandise & more.

You'll get zero Reward points on spending across movie tickets, fuel, insurance, rent, EMI transactions & utilities and education.

Exclusive Features of My Zone Axis Credit Card

Features & Benefits Offer Details Required Promo Code Swiggy Offer Flat 40% OFF on Swiggy Food Orders AXIS40 Movie Ticket Offer Free 2nd Movie Ticket on Paytm (1 ticket per month) AXIS200 AJIO Shopping Offer Upto Rs.1000 OFF on or above Rs.2999 AJIOAXISMZ Airport Lounge Access 1 Free Lounge Access per Quarter within India No Promo Code Required Fuel Surcharge Benefits 1% Waiver on Fuel Transactions (Max. Rs.400) No Promo Code Required Dining Benefits Flat 1500 OFF (Upto Rs.500) with EazyDiner No Promo Code Required

Swiggy Offer - 40% Discount on Food Orders

What is the offer? 40% OFF on Swiggy Food orders

40% OFF on Swiggy Food orders Promo code to redeem the discount: AXIS40

AXIS40 Maximum discount: Rs.120 per order (min. Order value is Rs.200)

Rs.120 per order (min. Order value is Rs.200) Swiggy offer frequency: 4 times a month

There is no doubt that the Zone Axis credit card is the best credit card for ordering food in 2023. With this card alone, you can save almost Rs.5700 a year on Swiggy food orders.

Movie Ticket Offer - Buy 1 Get 1 FREE

What is the offer? 100% OFF on 2nd movie ticket at Paytm Movies

100% OFF on 2nd movie ticket at Paytm Movies Promo code to redeem the offer: AXIS200

AXIS200 Maximum discount: Rs.200 per calendar month

Rs.200 per calendar month Paytm Movie offer limitation: 1 free ticket is available on a month

If you're a cinephile who loves watching movies in theatres, then you should check out the My Zone Axis credit card movie offer. With the Axis Bank My Zone credit card, you can benefit from the "Buy One Get One Free" offer on movie tickets at Paytm Movies.

Discount on AJIO Shopping - Upto Rs.1000 OFF

What is the offer? Get upto Rs.1000 OFF on minimum spends of Rs.2999

Get upto Rs.1000 OFF on minimum spends of Rs.2999 Promo code to avail the discount: AJIOAXISMZ

Save more when you swipe your Axis My Zone credit card on AJIO. Just shop on AJIO using the MY Zone Axis credit card to get up to Rs.1000 OFF on a minimum spend of Rs.2999. This offer is applicable across all your favourites from a curated style of T-shirts, Jeans, Trousers, Dresses, Sneakers, Footwear, Accessories and more. You need to apply the promo code "AJIOAXISMZ" to redeem the discount.

Airport Lounge Access - 4 Complimentary Visits per Year

What is the offer? 1 FREE Lounge Access per Quarter

1 FREE Lounge Access per Quarter Limitation: Available on domestic airport lounges in metro cities only

While this Axis Bank credit card does not offer exclusive rewards on travel, that doesn't mean it's a bad choice for travellers. With the My Zone Axis Bank credit card, you can also enjoy 1 complimentary domestic lounge access per calendar quarter.

Fuel Surcharge Benefit

What is the offer? 1% waiver on all fuel transactions

1% waiver on all fuel transactions Maximum discounts: Upto Rs.400 per statement cycle

Upto Rs.400 per statement cycle Limitation of the offer: Valid on all transactions between Rs.400 to Rs.4000

Valid on all transactions between Rs.400 to Rs.4000 Availability of the offer? Across all fuel stations in India

With the My Zone Axis credit card, get a 1% fuel surcharge waiver every time you fuel up your vehicle. The discounts are limited to Rs.400 per statement cycle for all fuel transactions valued between Rs.400 and Rs.4000.

Dining Delights Benefits with EazyDiner

What is the offer? 15% OFF Upto Rs.500

15% OFF Upto Rs.500 Minimum order value: Rs.1500

Rs.1500 Limitation of the offer: Valid twice per card per month.

Valid twice per card per month. Maximum benefit: Upto Rs.1000

Besides the Swiggy food offer, the My Zone card unlocks fine dining experiences at over 4000+ partnered restaurants in India. Using Axis Bank's dining delights program, you can save up to Rs.500 on delectable foods.

Who should choose My Zone Axis Credit Card?

Axis My Zone is an ideal credit card for individuals looking to take advantage of discounts on shopping, watching movies, dining, etc. It is also suitable for those who travel within the country only. However, the travel rewards are only limited to complimentary lounge access only. This is a low maintenance credit card, which means it won't hurt the pockets of cardholders.

My Zone Axis Credit Card is best suitable for people:

Need a credit card to reap shopping discounts

People who often eat outside

People who spend a lot of money on movies

Salaried employees with a low annual income

Pros & Cons of Axis My Zone Credit Card

Pros Cons Superb offers on movie tickets High interest rate of 3.6% per month (52.86% per annum) Exciting discounts on shopping, dining, food & more No bigger rewards on travel Free access to domestic airport lounges Reward rate is low Fuel surcharge waiver on all fuel transactions No reward points on movies, fuel, insurance, rent, etc Easy reward redemption No annual fee waiver Easy EMI facility on transactions

Fees & Charges on Axis Bank My Zone Credit Card

There are a slew of fees and charges associated with the My Zone Axis credit card. Here we have outlined all of them, including joining & annual fees, interest rates, late payment fees and more.

Fee Type Fee Charges on Axis My Zone Credit Card Joining Fee Rs.500 (one-time only) {Lifetime free for all applications for next one month} Annual Fee Nil for 1st Year. Rs.500 from 2nd Year onwards Add-on Card Fee Nil. No fee to pay for Add-on card Interest Rate on Card 3.6% per month or 52.86% per annum Cash Withdrawal Fees 2.5% (Minimum Rs.500) of the cash withdrawal Overdue or Late Payment Fee No fee for total due payment is less than Rs.500 Rs.500 for total due payment is between Rs.501-Rs.5000 Rs.750 for total due payment is between Rs.5001-Rs.10000 Rs.1200 for total due payment is greater than Rs.10000 Overlimit Penalty 2.5% of the amount spent over available credit limit (minimum Rs.500) Foreign Currency Transaction Fee 3.50% of the transaction value Fuel Surcharge 1% of the amount spent between Rs.400-Rs.4000 (Max. Upto Rs.400) Rent Transaction Fee 1% + GST of the amount spent (Max. Rs.1500)

Axis Bank My Zone Credit Card Eligibility Criteria

One of the key factors for the My Zone Axis credit card is eligibility criteria. This will determine whether or not this card is approved.

Individuals applying for a My Zone Axis credit card must be between 18 to 70 years of age

The add-on cardholder must be above 15 years of age (applicable only if applying you're applying for an add-on card)

Individual must be a resident of India or a non-resident Indian

A minimum income of Rs.25000* p.m. is required

*Disclaimer: No minimum income criteria are specified to apply for the Axis Bank My Zone Credit Card. However, it will be good to have a minimum annual income of 3 lakhs per annum so that your application won't get rejected.

List of documents required while applying for My Zone Axis credit card

To apply for an Axis Bank My Zone credit card, you'll need to provide the following documents:

Identification proof (any one): Aadhar card, Pan card, Driving license, Passport or any other government issued photo ID

Aadhar card, Pan card, Driving license, Passport or any other government issued photo ID Address proof (any one): Passport, Ration card, Electricity bill, Landline telephone bill, or any other government issued photo ID

Passport, Ration card, Electricity bill, Landline telephone bill, or any other government issued photo ID Income proof: Latest salary slip of the last 2 months, Form 16 or IT return copy and last 3 months' bank statement

Latest salary slip of the last 2 months, Form 16 or IT return copy and last 3 months' bank statement Photo identity: latest passport size coloured photographs

How to apply for the My Zone Axis credit card?

The easiest way to apply for the My Zone Axis Bank credit card is from their official website or visit the nearest Axis Bank branch to proceed with your Axis My Zone credit card application form.

But the better way to apply for the Axis Bank My Zone credit card is through GoPaisa, where you can get an additional Rs.500 Rewards on your card dispatch. Here are the steps to avail of GoPaisa rewards when applying for the Axis Bank card online.

Click here to apply or visit GoPaisa and search for My Zone Axis Bank credit card.

to apply or visit GoPaisa and search for My Zone Axis Bank credit card. On the My Zone Axis Bank credit card deal page, click on the "Grab Deal" button. Login or sign up to activate GoPaisa Rewards.

Now you'll be redirected to the Axis Bank My Zone credit card application form.

Fill in the basic details such as mobile number, PAN card, Pincode & net income to proceed with your Axis My Zone credit card application.

Now complete all the required fields and submit your Axis Bank My Zone credit card application form.

Note: The Rs.500 GoPaisa Rewards for your Axis Bank My Zone credit card will be credited after the card dispatch, which you can redeem for Amazon or Flipkart e-gift vouchers.

FAQs of My Zone Axis Credit Cards

Q. Is My Zone Axis Bank credit card lifetime free?

The Axis My Zone credit card generally charges you an annual fee of Rs.500. However, for a limited time, Axis Bank is offering this credit card with a lifetime free validity. This is an exclusive Axis Bank offer tentatively available till 15th July 2023.

Q. How to contact Axis Bank customer care for My Zone credit card related queries?

If you have any queries, doubts or need clarifications regarding your Axis My Zone credit card, you can reach the bank's customer care team at 1860-419-5555 or 1-860-500-5555. If you live outside India, you can contact them at +91-22-67987700.

Q. How can I check My Zone Axis Bank credit card application status?

You can track the status of your My Zone Axis Bank credit card application by visiting the official website at https://application.axisbank.co.in/cctracker/cctracker.aspx

Just enter your application ID and registered mobile number to proceed further. In case you've forgotten your My Zone Axis Bank credit card application ID, still you can track the status by entering the PAN Card number and registered mobile number.

Q. How to redeem Axis My Zone credit card reward points?

You can use any one of the 2 different ways to start reward redemption at Axis Bank.

1 - Through Axis Bank's internet banking: Login with credentials >> Head to EDGE Rewards page>>Accept TNCs & click on 'Redeem Now'>>Choose rewards from categories>>Confirm redemption

2 - Through the Axis Bank mobile app: Download the mobile app & log in>>Go to the Rewards tab from the menu & tap on the 'Redeem Now' button>>Choose rewards of your choice on the Rewards Store>>Add rewards to basket & confirm the redemption

Q. What is the value of Edge Reward points for My Zone Axis credit card?

For every Edge Reward point you earn on the Axis My Zone credit card swipe, you'll get a 0.20 value on reward redemption. This means you'll get Rs.1 value for every 5 EDGE Reward points.

Q. Where can I use EDGE Rewards points earned through my Axis Bank My Zone credit card?

You can use your accumulated EDGE reward points for buying goods from merchandise, brand e-vouchers, extra value offers for dining & entertainment, travel e-vouchers, and more. In addition, you can redeem EDGE rewards for paying bills for in-store partners like Bercos, PAI International and Girias.

Q. How to get free SonyLiv membership with My Zone Axis credit card?

You can get a complimentary SonyLiv annual membership by making the first transaction with your Axis Bank My Zone credit card. However, you need to make the first transaction within 30 days of card issuance to become eligible for a free SonyLiv subscription.

Q. Do My Zone Axis credit cards offer movie benefits?

Yes, you can get a 2nd movie ticket absolutely free at Paytm movies with your Axis My Zone credit card. However, the movie benefit is limited to Rs.200 discount per calendar month.

Q. Does the Axis My Zone credit card offer lounge benefits?

Axis My Zone credit card offers 4 complimentary lounge access per year at domestic airports in India. The airport lounge benefits are limited to 1 visit per quarter only.

Q. What documents do I need to apply for the My Zone Axis Bank credit card?

You need a valid photo ID card, address proof, PAN card and income proof while applying for the My Zone Axis credit card.

