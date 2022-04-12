"Lighten the load" an international conference held by Let's Talk Mental Health

Mental health Wellness is one of the goals of modern world in its effort towards sustainability. While most of the 1st 2nd and 3rd World countries alike faces this issue everyday India is not far behind with its sheer population and its unique mental health challenges.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Advancements in this specific area has been slow paced owing to the dogma and stigma that is prevalent in this subcontinent. Much of the work still remains as a number of considerable issues regarding mental health problems which still persists regarsless of caste gender or demography.

To address the situation Let's Talk Mental Health (LTMH), an international organisation built to address the issues hovering around mental health and eliminate the stigma associated with it have recently held an international event, 'Lighten The Load', which raised issues related to the subject of mental health and help affected people find solutions that work best. They also held Q&A sessions and speeches from a number of acclaimed experts and advocates who showed their concern and relevant solutions to the attendees and audiences.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The program was held on Sharda University in Greater Noida, Under the observation of Pratulya Sharma,Chief Technical Officer & Country Head LTMH on 4th April 2022 at 3:30 PM.

The Panel of acclaimed and revered guests who adorned the stage and presided over the event included Dr. Nikhil Nayer (MBBS, Senior Resident, Department of Physiotherapy, Sharda Hospital), Dr. Anviti Gupta (Professor of Psychology, Sharda University), Yashodhara Raj (Assistant Director - Training & Placements, Sharda University), Parul Saxena (Assistant Professor School of business studies, Sharda University, and event moderator), and Ankita Pandey (Associate Professor, Department of Art and design, Sharda University.)

Let's Talk Mental Health an international Non profit Organization fighting in the forefront against mental health illness is the brainchild of Anusha Chowdhury and Sankhulani Daka who have tried their best to provide an open and safe environment for people to talk candidly about their mental issues and seek help in reinforcing cures against these problems affecting their lives. through this initiative. LTMH aims to connect its efforts with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of UN which results in individuals overcoming their struggles, also reaching out to others for professional help as required. The international conference, 'Lighten the Load', has been specifically organized to attend on various subjects associated with mental health and spread awareness via the extempore knowledge of the brilliant panelists and moderator.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To know more about how one can find a one step solution to mental well-being through conversation and togetherness, visit Let's Talk Mental Health's official website - www.letstalkmh.org.

Disclaimer: This is a company release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.