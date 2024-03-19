Lights, Camera, Action!!Get ready for the arclights with a BA (Hons) in Media & Communication

India, 18th March 2024: Do you see yourself on Netflix? Or on news television? Hosting a program or even producing one? Is Animation your thing? Like creative writing? Designing a website, organising events, becoming a PR person for some corporate?

Got the drift? These are but some of the careers that Media & Communication offers. Just some of them. There are many, many more.

An understanding of this is what you will get when you enrol for a BA (Honours) in Media & Communication at Nitte Institute of Communication, Mangalore. A constituent college of Nitte University, which has been in education for over four decades. NICO also happens to be the only media & communication institute in India to be certified by Godox Photo Equipment Co. Ltd, which for a 12-year-old institute is quite an achievement.

Something about us:

Established in 2012, NICO offers a BA (Hons) in Media & Communication taking in 40 students every year. Apart from a curriculum that ensures that it is industry-relevant, at NICO the thrust has always been on keeping the courses hands-on, with a lot of emphasis given to practical learning. Whether it is coming out with an 8-page newspaper, a magazine, a short film or a mini-documentary, or even learning to handle a drone, every semester has something interesting.

NICO: Shaping media leaders since 2012 with a hands-on approach

Television Studio:

NICO prides itself on offering top-notch infrastructure, featuring premier equipment like the Blackmagic 4K Pocket Cinema Camera, Canon R5 and R8, Zoom Handheld Recorders, and Godox lights and soft boxes - making its studio a paradise for broadcast students.

Additionally, NICO provides essential facilities such as the iMac Editing Studio, Multimedia Lab, Colour Grading Lab, and access to the comprehensive Adobe Creative Suite to ensure a complete and enriching experience. Students have the opportunity to borrow equipment for various creative projects, including short films, ad films, documentaries, and photo books. These endeavours contribute to building an impressive student portfolio that showcases their diverse skills and talents.

NICO's state-of-the-art studio

Events at NICO

A media college thrives on the energy of its events. Picture this: there's a competition where students from nearby colleges gather to showcase their skills, creating an atmosphere buzzing with enthusiasm. Then there's the Chocolate Festival, a delightful affair organized by third-year students at a popular city mall as part of their studies. It's a sweet mix of learning and fun. And, of course, there's the grand Nitte International Film Festival. This four-day extravaganza is a big deal. Filmmakers and cinema enthusiasts from various places come together in a multiplex for an immersive experience. They watch films, attend masterclasses, engage in interactive sessions, and much more.

All these exciting events unfold within just one action-packed year at the media college. It's a whirlwind of creativity, learning, and enjoyment for students passionate about media and entertainment.

NICO is among the few media institutes in the country to host a four-day film festival

Alumni

Our alumni have excelled in a wide range of fields, including Public Relations, News Television, Ad Filmmaking, Ed Tech, Print Media, and Digital and Social Media Marketing. They are a source of immense pride for us. Some have chosen the path of Development Communication, while others have ventured into corporate careers or found roles in production houses. Take Harsha (BA 2020), for instance, who served as the Creative Producer for the award-winning Kannada movie "Kantara." Additionally, some alumni have pursued careers in academia, while others have furthered their education by enrolling in universities abroad.

NAMASTE students

NICO, under the aegis of the NAMASTE scholarship offered to students of the North East by Nitte University, also welcomes students from this region. Students from the North East who have studied at NICO, have gone back to their hometowns and are working in different capacities, one of them is a Communications Coordinator for Ayang Trust in Majuli, Assam, and another is with Hornbill TV in Dimapur while others have ventured into Ed Tech.

Coming back to Netflix, this is where our alumni Prabhat (BA 2018) worked as a Sound Designer for the series CAT; India Today News is where Neha (BA 2019) is working as an Associate Producer; while Avni (BA 2019) is part of the creative team at Mad About Digital, Leora (BA 2016), is PR person with the Konkan Railways and Ryan (BA 2018), Communication Lead with London Business School, UK.

As we said earlier, there is a lot you can do after a BA (Hons) in Media & Communication. The first step however is going on to our website nico.nitte.edu.in and getting to know us better. Go on, look us up, call us or mail us. We will be happy to help.

To know more, visit: https://nico.nitte.edu.in/

