Lion Dr. Raju Manwani's Patriotic song 'Vijaye Bhava' captivates global audiences

India, 29th June, 2023: Tantra Music is proud to announce the successful launch of ‘Vijaye Bhava’, a powerful patriotic song sung by Lion Dr. Raju Manwani. Released on June 15, this extraordinary composition has garnered immense love and appreciation and captured hearts of audiences globally within a short period of time. Recently this song was also exhibited at 27th Sindhu Darshan Utsav in Ladakh in the presence of VVIPs & top leaders and a humongous crowd who cheered and grooved to this powerful anthem sung by Lion Dr. Raju Manwani.

Dr. Manwani says “Vijaye Bhava is a patriotic anthem which depicts the definition and qualities of a true leader, tries to convey this message to one and all across our country. Sometimes your patriotic feelings would like to ooze out like a fresh water stream from the womb of large mountains and flow through each city and village of our country, thus distributing the message of love, peace, harmony and our firm belief in bright future of India”

The video also features Lion Dr. Raju Manwani, past International Director of world's largest service organization Lions Clubs International. A well-established businessman in Mumbai, and commands an unmatchable respect for his innumerable service projects being carried out for the needy and down-trodden people of society since last many years, through several social and service organizations, he is deeply and actively associated with, “Vishwa Sindhi Sewa Sangam (VSSS)", of which he is International Chairman, at present.

The song is penned by a senior lyricist Manjeet Singh Kohli, who adds “This song depicts the essence and real spirit of "VASUDHAIVA KUTUMBKAM", the tagline of "G20", of which India is president this year”.

Dr. Manwani further adds “Vijaye Bhava resonates the feelings of masses who are proudly blessed to have witnessed big developments in almost every field, be it infrastructure, economy, defence, space, education, medical facilities, road connectivity to farthest remote areas, communication, women empowerment, or even in a fine balancing of foreign policy. The "Make in India" slogan has seen its practical transformation and has become a real brand. Post-covid growth has given a new impetus to India's positive transformation, which is being applauded globally. Vijaye Bhava is my humble tribute to the strongest possible leadership of our country for projecting new, revised and improved version of India’s glorified image”.

Vijaye Bhava composed by well-known Music Director Avishek Majumder who says “This song has the pulse of the nation; every nationalist and nation lover will connect to this song. This is the song for new India, with a glorious future and the best leadership”

The video has been carried out under the debut directorial venture of Arpita Majumder, who herself is an accomplished singer with a huge fan following, she adds “Vijaye Bhava is going to stay with people for a long long time, this song is the symbol of victory and India is towards the path of being victorious in every aspect as a nation”

