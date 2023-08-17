List of 10 Best Astrologers in India: Latest Update 2023

Astrologers genuinely want to help and empower others. They offer advice and guidance to help people face life's challenges and live happier lives. These incredible individuals are committed to making a positive difference in people's lives, showing how powerful astrology can be in providing guidance and support. At present, the world is filled with many useless stones that fade the goodness of these gems. Therefore, in this article, you will know about the top ten best astrologers in India so that next time instead of falling into the wrong trap you end up receiving the best guidance of your life from the best ones.

Dr Hemant Barua

In your quest for the best astrologer in India, Dr Hemant Barua undoubtedly stands at the pinnacle. His scientific approach to problem-solving has led him to debunk various astrological myths, which he generously shares on his YouTube channel. Driven by over two decades of experience, he firmly believes in 'System-based Vedic Astrology,' garnering worldwide fame as a Vedic astrologer. Among countless accolades, some notable ones include the Best Astrologer in India Award 2023, Jyotish Shiromani Award 2023, Global Best Astrologer Award 2022, The International Jyotish Ratna Award 2021, and Global Srestham Award 2021.

Dr Barua's excellence in his field shines through the revolutionary 'Trimaysha Technique of Remedy', divisional charts, Ashtakavarga, Prashan Kundli and other highly effective and result oriented remedies. Through extensive research and study, he simplified the Trimaysha technique, allowing results within hours that once took six days. His profound understanding of astrological classics like Brihat Parashara Hora Shastra, Saravali, Sarvarth Chintamani, and portions of Trimayasha further enriches his approach. He masters in areas like career, business, marriage, progeny, legal matters, foreign settlement and so on and so forth. With a clientele base exceeding 75,000, both nationally and internationally, a significant 60-70% of his clients come through referrals and over 100 of them are eminent personalities like celebrities, politicians and businessmen. These remarkable statistics justify that he is not only the best but also the most trusted astrologer in India.

Official Website: www.planetsnhouses.com

Contact (through Whatsapp): +91 97739 59523.

Ajay Bhambi

What sets Ajay Bhambi apart is his exceptional precision in predictions and his holistic approach to astrology. He is adorned with prestigious accolades such as the 'Indian Icon Award' in 2017 and the esteemed 'World Icon Award' in 2018. Esteemed personalities trust him, valuing his logical and to-the-point forecasts. Notably, his political predictions have proven true, solidifying his credibility. With his international acclaim and remarkable achievements, Ajay Bhambi stands as an exceptional astrologer admired by many.

Official Website: www.astrobhambi.com

K. N. Rao

Amidst your pursuit of the top 10 best astrologers in India, the name Kotamraju Narayana Rao might have crossed your path. He is also the finest in South India. Hailing from a prestigious Andhra Brahmin family, K.N. Rao's expertise shines in the realm of horoscope reading. For those seeking his wise counsel, his website serves as a gateway to his guidance. An advocate of integrity, astrologer K.N. Rao earnestly advises his clients to conduct thorough research before seeking consultations. He believes in the power of knowledge and emphasizes the importance of making informed decisions.

Official Website: www.journalofastrology.com/

Sanjay B. Jumaani

Sanjay B. Jumaani is renowned for his exceptional knowledge of the subject. His list of clients reads like a who's who of the industry. Not only that, esteemed organizations like Haldiram, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Reliance have sought his guidance as well. His remarkable insights and stellar reputation make him one of the top 10 best astrologers in India.

Official Website: www.jumaani.com

Sundeep Kochar

Dr Sundeep Kochar has a vast knowledge of astrology, face reading, and palmistry. He uses his special astrological talents to understand people better. Many people are thankful to him for the positive impact his motivating and inspiring thoughts have had on their lives. Dr Sundeep's approach is unique. He learns about their beliefs, goals, weaknesses, and potential and accordingly provides solutions to their problems. He has been on the list of 'top three astrologers in Mumbai' for consecutive three years.

Official Website: www.sundeepkochar.com

Acharya Indu Prakash

Acharya Indu Prakash is a reputed astrologer with remarkable qualifications. He has been honoured with the esteemed title of 'Acharya' from Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan, along with the titles 'Jyotish Mahopadhyay' and 'Mahamahopadhyaya'. Acharya Indu Prakash embarked on his astrology career in 1970. He even taught astrology at Lucknow University for four years. He is one of the few Vedic astrologers who stands out for incorporating planets like Neptune, Uranus, and Pluto into his readings. This unique technique has strengthened his ability to provide accurate predictions.

Official website: www.acharyainduprakash.com.

GD Vashist

GD Vashist is an exceptional astrologer. He is praised as one of India's finest. His expertise lies in Lal Kitab's astrological remedies. He has authored the acclaimed book, "Lal Kitab Amrit Vashist Jyotish." He has gained recognition on major Indian media channels like India News and Disha TV, solidifying his reputation. GD Vashist dedicates his success to his five gurus, who imparted profound knowledge spanning various aspects of Lal Kitab.

Official website: www.astroscience.com

Deepak Kapoor

Deepak Kapoor is one of India's esteemed astrologers, renowned for his extensive knowledge. He is celebrated as the Master of Prashna Kundali, a revered title in the realm of astrology. A prolific author, Mr Kapoor has penned four best-selling books on astrology. Deepak Kapoor's technique involves a comprehensive approach, utilizing a birth chart, annual horoscope, and the prashna chart to unveil future events or uncover solutions to challenges.

Official Website: www.jyotishguru.com

Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

Born and brought up in a family with psychic abilities, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma witnessed his father and uncle guiding their clients from a very young age. He then spent many years studying astrology, numerology, astronomy, gemology and even tantras. He has been highly recognised by some of the leading newspapers in our country. For all your astrology-related queries, you can contact him by visiting his website.

Official Website: www.premastrologer.com

Sohini Sastri

Astrologer Sohini's reputation has earned her esteemed memberships in various national and international astrological associations. Notable among them are the Asian Astrologers of Congress, Astro Medical Research Center, Astrological Association of Great Britain, Dharma Research Center in Chennai, Federation of Australian Astrologers, and American Federation of Astrologers. If you seek guidance from Sohini Sastri, visit her website where you can book an appointment to benefit from her profound insights and wisdom. Her multifaceted expertise and spiritual perspective make her an exceptional astrologer sought after by many in India.

Official Website: www.sohinisastri.com

Conclusion

In conclusion, astrologers are truly remarkable individuals who dedicate their lives to helping others by providing advice and guidance on dealing with their problems. As you now understand the importance of seeking astrologers' help, we believe that the list of the top ten best astrologers in India has resolved any uncertainty you had about whom to approach.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

