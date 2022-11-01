Fox Story India is a Google-verified news platform of India. It is highly preferred by Indian readers for its precise and genuine news. Its news are fact-backed, unbiased and are considered ‘reliable’ by the readers because the prime motive of Fox story is to let the people know the truth, amidst the controlled media.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fox Story India took the initiative to recognize India's 100 under 40, amongst the masses and honour them for their contributions to the society. It requires intense courage and determination to selflessly contribute to the society and inspire thousands of people, and such people need to be honoured and highlighted. The list of ‘India 100 under 40’ by Fox Story is released:

Antara Pandit - Founder at Antara Pandit Official & co-founder of The Giving Trees, India.

Dr. Priyanka Mohanty - Influencer and a Social Activist. “Pad Girl of Odisha”.

Surbhi Shekhar - Head of Marketing for Manohar lal Jewellers, New Delhi.

Savita Sharma – Educationist and a Visionary.

Kajal Vipul Sutaria - Entrepreneur. Founder of “Memories of the Earth”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nitin Hirani – Entrepreneur.

Rakesh Biswas - Chairman of IYSERT Energy Research Pvt. Ltd. and the Founder of IYSERT RESEARCH.

Rashi Choudhary - Social media influencer, traveler, fashion and lifestyle expert.

Anureet Sandhu – Social Activist & Influencer.

Shrirang Deodhar - Marketing Professional skilled in Advertising, Brand Building and Marketing Communications.

Minali Sehdev – Award Winning Author.

Sweta Mandel - Author of Ae Zindagi (Safarnama) and Zeest-e-Zubaani.

Bhawna Agarwal - Happiness and Mindfulness coach.

Ankita Gupta - Architect and Interior Designer.

Nikhil Gehlot - Founder and Director of Ideaforage Innovations Pvt. Ltd. and the Founder of N6 Designs. Nida Sutariya – One of the Directors at “Aasmaan Foundation”, a youth NGO.

Anurag Kumar - CEO of AKON GROUP OF INDUSTRIES.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr Shwetha Kamath - Doctor, Poet, Artist, Dancer and a model.

Prakash Goduka – Founder of a S.M. Freshy, a Food Manufacturing Company.

Mousumi Raina - Founder of 'Ayushmi Creation'.

Dr. R. Rajendran - Founder of the World Records Research Foundation.

Jainam Shah - Managing Director of Jagruti group of companies.

Rupak Pramod Marulkar - Founder of The Ashtanga School of Arts, Music & Fitness, Pune.

Aahana Patole – Founder of ‘The Sacred Saka’.

Greshma - Education-Leader & Parenting Expert.

Jayanshu Chaturvedi – Founder of ‘CSC by Jai Ingredients’.

Jibran Gulzar - Founder & CEO of “Gatoes”.

Anusha Sarkar - Owner and Creative Director of Mandala.

Deepa Yadav - Professional Leadership Coach.

Manish Kumar Meena – Founder of ‘Verdant Impact’.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr. Shailendra Pandya - Social Change Leader, & Youngest Member of SCPCR in India.

Rakesh Kumar Pandey - Founder and Owner of ‘Anaahatas Wellness Private Limited’.

Krinal P Gandhi - Co-Founder of the digital agency - Digi-Utopia.

Dr. Sharayu Rajwade Kshirsagar - India's First Homoeopathy Clinic Coach.

Sangeeta Singh Deo - Fellow Member of Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

Sanchitha Shankar Founder and MD of KGS foods Pvt. Ltd. named "True Goodness".

Ansar Athif Shah – Director at Native Guru Pvt. Ltd.

Yogesh Honavarkar - Former Muay Thai Athlete and Full time Entrepreneur.

Mayank Pushpam Singh – Founder of ‘one of a kind' Gym & the Production House, Kissaghar (Mumbai).

Gurpreet Singh - Founder and Director of Learn4Exam.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pooja Sethiya - Professional Makeup Artist.

Dr. Vyshnavi Sainath - Founder of ‘VyshnavieNatya Centre’.

Vikas Agrawal - Young Entrepreneur and Best Selling Author of “You Are Not Too Young”.

Anirban Aditya – Head of diversified group - Aditya Group.

Darshita Chheda - Founder of “Be U Lifestyle” company.

Pranav Rao – Author of ‘A Tale of Arranged Marriage’ & ‘A Tryst with Tristan’

Dhimanshu Jain - Co-Founder of Pulp, a Sustainable Clothing Company.

Suchismita Patro - Casting Director and founder of ‘Beyou Models’.

Mrs. Priya Sanju Thakur – Partner at Thakur Lamp Shade, Baghel Lamp Shade and Chandeliers Pvt Ltd, Pune.

Anirudh Billa - Founder & CEO of ABHES, Hyderabad.

Aryani Banerjee - Author of the bestselling novel, 'Little Longer than Forever’.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Joel Joseph aka MJJ – Owner of Event Management Company, ‘Standing Ovation Events’.

Nishi Chopra - Founder & CEO OF Nvc Attunements, under NVC Brand.

Siddharth Singhvi - Chartered Accountant, Secretary and a law graduate.

Siddharth Jain - Founder at Digitalz Pro Media & Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Dr. Krunal Soni - Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon.

Advocate Govind Bali - Founder of Fastrack Legal Solutions.

Lakshya Manwani – Founder of ‘SAFARNAMA FILMS’, a wedding film company.

Dr. Yogendra Singh Rathore - Bestselling Author and Founder of 3 Multi-Million Start ups.

Mukul Mehta - Founder of “AAGYO”, anything home-delivery service for customers.

Siddharth Diwan - Cinematographer. Famous works include the movie, ‘Queen’.

Arpit Singhvi – Owner of R.K.PHOSPHATES PVT. LTD.n

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nandinnie Sachidanad - Spiritual Entrepreneur.

Dr. Rubhani Singh Mehta – Dentist, celebrity aesthetic cosmetologist and founder of Goa's first aesthetics lounge - INSKYN.

Sounick Batabyal - Founder of Phoenix health and fitness.

Animesh Sharma is the founder of The IELTS Bridge, Dehradun.

Prachi Bahri - 5th-generation lawyer turned into a baker and a dance & motivational content creator as “Nachwithprachi”.

Palakh Khanna is a 19 year-old Youth Changemaker & Social Entrepreneur.

Aashraya Seth - Founder of projects like STEMinism in India and Menstrual Hygiene Friendly Spaces.

Ritiqa Pachauri – Author of three novels and a book of poems. Founder of ‘Writers Street’, an editing agency.

Smriti Mahale - Chartered Accountant & writer.

Ankit Patel is a value investor & Founder of profitence wealth, an investment and advisory firm.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Priyanka Verma - Certified Life Transformation Coach & Author of the book- Awaken the Self-Love Queen within You.

Prateek Vats - Music producer and performer under the pseudonym, 'DRIP'.

Dr. Sayantani Bhattacharjee - Founder and CEO of Better Life, a rural health care organization.

Sidharth K Kakkar – Founder of eponymous label, SIDHARTH K KAKKAR.

Arun Reddy Thumma - Co-Founder and CEO of ChargeKart (Est. 2022).

Aditi Kelkar Shinde - Founder of Hybrid Inks Studio.

Maneet Singh - Serial Entrepreneur and Investor.

Dr. Romila Chitturi - Founder and Editor at Chief of Unicorn - a literary magazine on literature.

Harsh Mahaseth - Assistant Professor and Assistant Dean at Jindal Global Law School,

Mir Hafeezuddin Ahmed - CEO of Nasr Education Society and the Principal of Nasr Boys School.

Prateek Som - Youngest Standing Counsel appointed in Supreme Court by State of Haryana.

Arjun Suri – Head of Suri Enterprises, a company that helps farmers and their mindset.

Pankaj Bafna – Founder of "DawaAdda", an affordable healthcare solution.

Gokul Shrinivas - Founder and CEO of MinionLabs.

Humera Khatoon - Enthusiastic Writer and Author.

Mallika Suryakant Ladi - inter CA and CS, a certified SAP-FICO consultant and an entrepreneur.

Akshay Bharganwar - Serial Entrepreneur & Cyber Security Policy Maker.

Ruban Kumar - Founder of ‘Asrithwebs’ Pvt. Ltd.

Soundar Rajan - Business Mentor.

Amruta Pathak - Founder & Chief Strategist of Tatvaya Brand Consultancy.

Tina Sequeira - Award-winning author and Entrepreneur.

Dr. Shivali Dixit Saxena - Certified Emotional Intelligence, NLP & Life Coach.

Sahil Gupta - Founder of ‘Chai Toast Web’.

Amee ShivRam - World renowned Tarot Card Reader and host of the show, “Finance Vani".

Abhyudoy Das - innovator of "Hello Fans", a Blockchain based creator economy revolution.

Bhatt Rutul - Martial artist (fighter) with a black belt in karate.

Dr. Rahul Dhruv - Motivational speaker & Head of Commerce department, in Smt C.C. Mahila arts and sheth C.N. Commerce College, Visnagar.

Supreety Mishra - Director of ECP Industries limited an LPG cylinder manufacturing industry, and Glaze group.

Vinit Matlani - Founder of Agri-Tech Startup. " Land Revolution".

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.