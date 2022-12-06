Fox Story India is an Indian news platform that has been verified by Google. It is highly regarded by Indian readers for providing accurate and genuine news. Its news is fact-based, unbiased, and considered reliable by readers because the primary goal of Fox stories is to inform the public about the truth in the midst of controlled media.

Fox Story India came up with the idea to recognize and honor India's 50 Inspiring Women 2022 among the masses for their contributions to society. It takes tremendous courage and determination to selflessly contribute to society and inspire thousands of people, and such people should be recognized and honored. Fox Story has released the list of ‘India's 50 Inspiring Women 2022’:

Ipsita Dash – MPA Student at Columbia University.

Dr. Kamini Ashri – Founder and CEO of ‘Career Provideress’.

Twidly bhattacharya – Assistant Professor.

Farida Sadikot – Culinary Chef and Founder - Recipes By Farida.

Neha Singh – Research Scholar.

Shilpi Shukla – Motorcyclist.

Shital Turakhia Sutaria – Entrepreneur.

Shipra Malhotra – Author, Singer, Founder.

Neha Vij – Tarot Card reader.

Dr Khushhboo Rastogii – Professor and Head of Department in Saraswathi Institute of Medical Sciences, Anwarpur Hapur.

Renu Paswan – Founder and Director of LiveToInspire & The Voice for No Voice.

Dr. Reemanshu Goel Bansal – Radiologist, Author, Blogger, Counselor, and Social Activist.

Prashitha G – CEO and Founder of Global Academy of Excellence.

Debjani Ghosh – Founder of RIHYAAZ FASHIONS.

Binali Parul Parikh – Educationist and Artist.

Dr. Shefali Gupta – Assistant Professor in Microbiology at AIIMS RAEBARELI.

Preeti Purohit Pandya – Senior Executive, IPAG (Institute for Policy, Advocacy, and Governance).

Dr Malathi Murugesan – Associate Consultant, and Infectious Diseases.

Dr. Sriparna Pathak – Associate Professor and Founding Director.

Pakki Roja – Assistant Professor in Commerce and NSS programme officer.

Nicole Fernandes – PR Manager-Brand Communications.

Priya Mathur – Director of Modern International School.

Preeti Mehrotra – Certified Career Coach/clarity and Parenting Coach/trainer and author.

Dr. Jyoti Verma – Assistant Professor.

Sraddha Bhattacherjee – Founder and CEO of VeechiArt.

Dr. Arefa Sultana – Senior Medical Officer.

Amolika Pramod Sawant – Co-Founder & Director.

Dr. Lalita Malik – Public Speaker and Upbringing Coach and author.

Itishree Sahoo – Faculty.

Rubina Parveen – Social Entrepreneur.

Pooja Jain – Director.

Ms Arpita Doshi – Founder - Partner.

Aparna Pujari – Founder and Owner.

Punam Gupta – Director of Immuno Life Pvt. Ltd.

Ankita Sweety – Director of “Studio AVT Architects Pvt. Ltd

Priyanka Kapuria – Coach and Founder of “The Little Talkatives”.

Ruchita – Social Media Marketer.

Marie Sanjana James – Founder of “Mini Men, kids wear Brand”.

Kayan Motashaw – Founder & CEO.

Kala Diwanji – Co-founder of “HR boutique management consulting company”.

Deepshikha – HR Manager at DB Corp (Radio Division).

Dhiti Desai – Author.

Ayera Parti – Business Developer at Ayras Logistics.

Dr. Manorama Pitta – MS Obstetrics and Gynaecology.

Angelique Vikram Goel – Owner & Cake designer - “The Little Oven”.

Avani Shah – Painting and Sculpture.

Rupal Kant – Tarot Card Reader.

Subi Sethi – Chief Client Officer at Clearwater Analytics.

Sangeeta Pattanaik – Psychologist and Relationship Coach Expert.

Prajya Biswas – School Student (Class 9th).

Sakshi Vidyarthi – Advocate, Social Activist, and Chairperson.

Dr. Shipra Gandhi – Philanthropist.

Sampada Shendge – Founder of “Cozyshots, by Sampada Maternity” and NewBorn Photographer.

Simran Bedi – Founder and CEO of Dietitian Simran’s diet clinic.

Dr. Pallavi Chauhan – Owner.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.