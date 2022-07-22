Literacy India Launches Future Skills Program to Build a Future-ready Generation

As India accelerates its progress to become a $1 trillion digital economy by 2025, its pace of digitization is the second-fastest in the world. The Indian Information Technology (IT) industry, which started as the world's back office, is now delivering cutting-edge solutions that serve as engines of growth for organizations globally. The industry has become the backbone of India's progress, fostering innovation, economic opportunities, and social emancipation.

Rapid digital transition or the fourth industrial revolution will propel India's journey to becoming an economic and technology leader globally. Generation Z, whose capabilities and contributions are critical to realizing our national aspirations, are already part of this digital movement. They represent a force that can transform our country and offer us an unmatched edge globally - demographically, intellectually, and strategically.

Literacy India, a non-profit organisation in Gurugram, has provided education and vocational skills to children, youth, and women from low-income homes since 1996. It has impacted more than 7,50,000 lives across 15 states in India, led by its four-pronged development approach – Education, Employability, Empowerment and Environment. As part of its ongoing efforts to foster an ecosystem that enhances the potential of youth through relevant skills, Literacy India has adopted the Dell Future Skills Project. This program, supported by Dell Technologies, aims to equip Indian youth with the skills they need to embrace rapid technological changes, future-proof their careers, and become a formidable workforce ready to deliver to national and global needs.

Skills for a connected world

According to estimates, the market for digital transformation solutions will grow globally by 15.6% by 2030. With the increased adoption of digital channels through the pandemic, the pace of technology adoption and automation has increased manifold. Therefore, digital and technology expertise will form the bulk of employable skills in demand in the future. This transformation is already rendering many existing skills obsolete. The World Economic Forum envisages that more than a billion people will need to be reskilled by 2030 to meet the needs of the fourth industrial revolution. While the future of humanity may be defined by a connected world that thrives on remote connectivity, soft skills such as teamwork and communication, emotional intelligence, and mentorship are also becoming important to create cohesive social and working models.

The Dell Future Skills Program

Targeted at adolescents in the 14+ age group, the program aims to build tangible and measurable behaviors relevant to the 21st Century. It inculcates foundational capabilities in technology, effective communication, and computational skills, including coding, digital marketing, web designing, artificial intelligence (AI), and Machine learning (ML), amongst others. The curriculum is designed to develop a problem-solving mindset and encourage out-of-the-box thinking. It encourages participants to ask questions, self-learning modes, and be resilient team players with empathy. The contours of the program are shaped by a deep understanding of the needs of underserved youth. It has a built-in capability to scale exponentially and evolve to create sustained impact.

Future-proofing India's demographic edge

India is blessed with a young population. However, it faces the challenge of future-proofing the potential of its talent and leveraging the demographic dividend. The existing gap in employability and current skills has challenged the progress of youth as well as the supply of talent for businesses. The country needs to identify emerging job opportunities and develop educational and skilling pathways that move away from established learning modes to build relevant knowledge that can be put to practical use and create social, economic, and sustainable value for the youth and the country. It is expected that Industry 4.0 will further blur the physical and digital boundaries, a situation exacerbated by unexpected calamities like the COVID-19 pandemic. If not tackled, the gap between available and employable skills will only increase exponentially.

Future Skills for School and Colleges

Literacy India implemented the Dell Future Skill Project in 5 states of India targeting 10000+ youth, and adolescent to accelerate the pace of digital learning and skilling, along with imparting complementary soft and functional skills like communications, marketing, etc., to create a holistic impact for the participants. Recently in June 2022, Literacy India in partnership with Dell Technologies, inaugurated a Digital Learning Centre at Government Girls College, Mandkola, Palwal, Haryana. In furtherance to Literacy India’s resolve to empower the youth, especially rural girls with cutting edge future skills and modern techno-digital skills is bound to go a long way in strengthening and shaping their future. As the shadows of the pandemic lift, Literacy India continues on its mission of empowering young minds to embrace the winds of change and create a brighter future for themselves, their families, communities, and the country at large.

