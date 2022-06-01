Little Rabbits Learning to launch new online courses for Pre-School students

India, 1st June 2022: Little Rabbits, an e-learning platform, is planning to expand into the early learning segment and launch a new set of courses. Founded in Nandurbar, a small town in Maharashtra, the online learning platform provides children with the best learning experience, teachers and a host of modern teaching methods from the comfort of their homes. Little Rabbits currently offers programs like spoken English, reading, creative writing, brain booster camp and online preschool for kids across Nursery, LKG and UKG grades. Since its inception, the inspirational couple at the helm of Little Rabbits has scaled its presence PAN India and overseas in a short span of 8 months.

With decades of entrepreneurial and teaching experience between the founders – Arjun Raghuwanshi and Shweta Raghuwanshi- the e-learning platform was founded in 2021 after observing that preschool students were left in the dark during the shift from offline to online education at the start of the pandemic. Arjun Raghuwanshi, Co- Founder of Little Rabbits Learning, said, “We saw that while primary and secondary grades were quickly shifting to digital learning methods, pre-primary students did not have the correct opportunities to continue learning. In order to bridge this gap and provide continuity in education, Little Rabbits was formed. We work towards nurturing young minds and making them confident communicators, with our major focus on holistic development and school readiness.”

Little Rabbits Learning is principally focused on children’s academic and life skills development through a variety of innovative techniques with a vision of providing top-notch education at early stages through STEM experiments. These learning attributes enhance a child’s attention span, speaking and reading skills, and promotes stress-free learning that enhances the children’s opportunities to engage in STEM learning and further develop critical thinking skills.

The innovative ways of teaching adopted by Little Rabbits aim to promote the student’s development, thinking, learning, communication and awareness.

The team at Little Rabbits comprises vastly of experienced and top 1% teachers from the country.Further, the curriculum followed is advanced in nature and focuses on the holistic development of children with courses for Mathematical Development, Language Skills, Reading and Writing Skills, Early Science Concepts, Academic Excellence, and Grammar and Vocabulary to name a few. For increased convenience, students can easily access pre-recorded classes, thereby making it a viable option along with attending offline school.

Shweta Raghuwanshi, Co-Founder at Little Rabbits further added, “Our vision was pure in itself, simply to be able to provide for kids’ learning a platform during the times of pandemic where everyone was locked in their homes. Nothing stopped us, not even the fear of the pandemic. Our love for kids and keen devotion towards education gave shape to this e-learning platform around 8 months ago which now has students from PAN India as well as overseas countries such as the USA, United Kingdom, UAE, and Canada amongst others. Our platform uses teaching methods employed by teachers from well-esteemed schools across the country and constantly strives to come up with inventive and dynamic programs.”

Since its inception, the e-learning platform has supported children's school readiness in an exciting and engaging way by developing a positive learning environment to read, write, speak and comprehend. The learning platform is able to impart high-quality education through online classes (Monday to Sunday), with limited students per batch, providing practice worksheets and conducting periodic parent-teacher meetings for feedback. Additionally, post completing the course, students are also given a valid certificate.

The Online Pre- School Nursery course targets students above the age of 3 with a focus on Alphabet Recognition, Vocabulary, Shape Recognition and Formation, Pre-Match Concepts, Colours, Seasons, and age-appropriate experimental learning projects amongst many more. The LKG course aimed at students above the age of 4 focuses on Consonants and Vowels, Reading and Writing CVC Words, Number Writing, Shapes and Patterns, Place Values, Transport, Weather and Seasons, and experimental learning projects. Aimed at ages 5 and above, the UKG course works towards strengthening concepts such as Long and Short Vocal Sounds, Writing Sentences, Reading Stories, Nouns and Verbs, Money and Time, Shapes, Addition and Subtraction, Animal World and Life Cycles, Sustainable Living, Technology and Transport to name a few.

In less than a year, Little Rabbits has shown an upward and accelerated growth to become a renowned name in the e-learning industry. With its expansion plans in place and execution set to begin in a few months, the e-learning platform is confident of increasing and strengthening its PAN India and global presence.

To know more, visit -https://www.littlerabbitslearning.com/index

