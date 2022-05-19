LitupSpace is catching up on the $20 bn home improvement industry

Living in Megacities and considering remodelling your home/Office or renovating the kitchen or the bathroom?; in that case, your search should end at LitupSpace- a renowned home interior and renovation company. The company is steadily making a notable mark in the 20-billion-dollar home improvement industry.

Big cities adorn an exclusive landscape where every inch is expensive. Home and workspaces are small. To make the most out of the available space needs creative designing, determination, and a bit of patience. Especially while renovating older homes, one should approach a professional team with experience in all technical know-how of renovation and structural understanding. Again, the major benefit of choosing a proficient service partner like LitupSpace is the assurance of customisation, timelines, costs, and immaculate finishing.

“In a big city, living life in the fast lane with work and hectic lifestyle makes home renovation a very tedious task, we at LitupSpace provide hassle-free renovations and a clear professional approach”, quips co-founder Anirudh Rathi.

Explaining the growing demand among households seeking professional renovation services, Almas Johari, another co-founder of Litupspace states, “Homeowners are looking for professional service providers who can add a personal touch to their dream home vision and can fulfil every customised requirement. The growing aspirations among people to reside in a well-designed beautiful home is a piece of welcoming news for the home interior and improvement industry. At LitupSpace we work as teamwork on our laid objective of “complete with precision guarantee” to ensure client’s satisfaction.”

A home improvement service provider works on all home & commercial improvement projects by ensuring that it delivers quality alongside efficiency in its construction processes. Highly Professional renovation platforms operating in metro cities offer the best aesthetics for interior and exterior remodelling services corresponding to your budget. The range of services includes providing construction services in kitchens, bathrooms, living rooms, basement, painting, flooring, patios, and more as far as the home renovation is concerned. Additionally, the businesses are also excelling in redoing hotel & corporate renovation. Their renovation ideas not only incorporate most of the available workspace in accordance with the floor plan and dynamic market standards but also keep in mind employee wellness initiatives while designing the ergonomics.

Their in-house architects plan tailor-made interiors. All construction products like civil, electrical, decor, furniture, and lighting are under warranty. These companies also provide a post-installation service for proper maintenance and upgradation as and when required.

One such premium service provider in this segment is Litupsoace. The renovation company has already assisted many big corporate clients like Taj Group of Hotels, Himalaya Wellness, Wipro Technologies, Biocon, etc., to name a few in styling their workspaces with the latest contemporary global trends.

The particular home interior platform is the brainchild of two school friends turned co-founders, Almas Johari and Anirudh Rathi. The former is an alumnus of the University of Nottingham and London School of Economics (LSE), and the latter is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore. They both launched the venture with an initial vision of furniture renovation under the name ‘SofaClinic.in’, but within five years, their hard work and diligence turned LitupSpace into a full-fledged home improvement vertical in various cosmopolitan cities that includes Bangalore, Hyderabad, & Mumbai

The team uses technology and great minds to deliver best practices in renovation.

Website - http://litupspace.com/

