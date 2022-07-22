Living with family in the UAE? Ensure you get mandated health insurance coverage

It is common knowledge that the cost of living in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) can be higher than in some other Middle Eastern Countries. The high standard of living can pose challenges especially if you are living with your family in the UAE. There are many financial obligations and responsibilities that come along with having a family; one of these is ensuring that everyone has their own health insurance coverage. If you are planning to live in the UAE, you will need to get the mandated Health Insurance coverage for yourself and your family. Major emirates like Dubai and Abu Dhabi have mandated compulsory health insurance before the issuance of any type of resident visa.

This blog article will highlight some key points regarding Health Insurance in the UAE and why it is imperative for all residents to have one.

What is Health Insurance?

Health insurance is a type of insurance that offers coverage for medical treatment and healthcare care costs that are incurred due to sickness or illness. For example, you can buy health insurance that will cover your hospital bills if you get sick or injured. You can also get coverage for pregnancy, pre and post-natal care, and many other health issues. Health insurance is important for a few reasons:

- It protects you from withdrawing your savings to pay for hospital expenses

- It covers for periodic health checkups and out-patient consultations.

- It can financially protect you and your family while dealing with certain terminal illnesses.

Why is Health Insurance so important?

The past few years which were affected due to pandemic, have proven that safeguarding the health of your near and dear ones, is of paramount importance. With the soaring cost of living in the UAE, it is imperative that all residents in the UAE have health coverage. Unexpected health issues can crop up at any time. That is why it is crucial you have a plan in place that will look out for your financial health, while you care for your physical health. If you do not have health insurance, you will have to pay all health expenses, such as hospital care, surgeries, and expensive medications.

Types of Health Insurance in the UAE

There are a variety of health insurance plans available in the UAE, it’s important to know the types of health plans available in order to find the right fit for you

Individual health insurance -

This plan is meant for an individual, and coverage is usually provided as a single policy for one person for a specific period of time. This kind of health insurance is the cheapest in the UAE and is commonly used by expatriates.

Family health insurance -

This type of health plan covers multiple family members and while the total premium is higher than that of an individual policy, the cost per person is usually lower. Some family health insurance plans can also cover your extended family, so your loved ones can avail of treatments without worrying about the cost. As health insurance is a mandatory requirement in the UAE, it is highly crucial for you to know how a family health insurance plan entails, you can consult your insurer or insurance broker to understand the details of the coverage. This plan can further be customized to match your family’s unique needs. This is why it is important to consult with an insurance broker and understand the terms and conditions included before buying your plan.

Health insurance for expatriates -

This type of health insurance plan is typically meant for foreign workers, traveling to the UAE for work. It usually covers comprehensive treatments, giving expatriates access to medical help whenever they need it.

Employee Health Insurance

Employee health insurance or group health insurance is a mandatory requirement in Dubai as per the medical insurance law. Most basic employee health insurance plans cover inpatient and outpatient treatment, emergencies, surgeries, medical tests, medication, and maternity care.

Dependents Health Insurance

As the law mandates that everyone should have at least a basic health insurance plan, there are now a number of options for you to cover your dependents. Your dependents could include your children, parents, and even your house help.

How to get Health Insurance in the UAE?

Once you know the types of health insurance that are available in the UAE, it’s time to explore your options. There are a few ways you can get health insurance in the UAE. You can:

- Contact an insurance broker and ask them to help you get health coverage.

- Find an online health insurance broker and compare the different plans available in the UAE.

- Apply for health insurance during the visa application process.

- Ask your family members to refer you to their insurance brokers/insurers

Conclusion

Whether you are a resident or an expatriate, you need to ensure that you have health coverage as it is a mandatory requirement. There are many options available when it comes to health insurance in the UAE and it is advisable to get the right policy that suits your needs. When you have health insurance in the UAE, you can rest assured that you won’t have to worry about paying for unexpected health care costs. With the high cost of living in the UAE, it’s important to ensure that you have health coverage to protect yourself and your family.

