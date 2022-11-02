Log into CRED for the season’s best rewards during CRED pay days

Vinayak M. Nannoji from Karnataka won a BMW G310R Bike said, “I never thought that using the CRED app would lead me to win a BMW bike. I am extremely happy and would like to thank the entire CRED team for this tremendous gift”.

The ICC T20 World Cup is getting more and more exhilarating with close competitions and nail biting finishes to matches. To double the excitement for cricket lovers this World Cup season, India’s most trusted community, CRED, is offering its members a chance to double their excitement with a wide range of rewards, jackpots and cashbacks.

Take the case of Prabhakar Verma, a civil engineer from Lucknow, who won the first jackpot prize on October 23, 2022 – an all-expense paid trip to Paris. “I couldn’t believe it initially because Paris is my dream destination but after getting confirmation I was overwhelmed, happy, and super excited. I usually win CRED coins and cashbacks, so winning this enormous gift package is a surprise for me. Thank you, CRED team!” he said.

Winners Prabhakar Verma from Lucknow, Manmohan Rathour from Thane and Vinayak M. Nannoji from Karnataka.

On October 27, Manmohan Rathour from Thane, Maharashtra, who won the Apple Suite. “When I first heard the news, I was still in disbelief and then I got the confirmation that I had won the Apple Suite which included an iPhone, iWatch and Airpods. It’s one of the biggest rewards I could’ve received, otherwise I win CRED coins and cashback. Thank you, CRED team!” a visibly excited Rathour said. The Apple kit is comprised of an iPhone 14 Pro, iWatch Series 8 and an Airpods Pro.

There are many more exciting offers that are still up for grabs, including a BMW g310r bike on October 30 and the lifetime opportunity to experience a true F1 race first-hand in Dubai on November 2. Your flight tickets and stay for the trip are also included in the jackpot prize in this. On October 6, you can get a chance to fly first class to an international destination.

In addition to the jackpot, CRED members paying their bills stand to win exciting rewards. These include a rebate of up to 25 per cent off cashback on your first bill payment, a chance to get up to 30 per cent on Zepto, or a chance to win a 3 month Swiggy One membership. You also stand a chance to win Cleartrip vouchers worth ₹5,000 on flights and ₹7,500 on hotels, including premium hotels.

To participate in the offers, all you need to do is pay your bills on CRED during the CRED pay days with brands like Visa, Citibank, Zepto, Swiggy, Starbucks, amongst others, which are participating in the offer which is valid from October 22 to November 6. Making your bill payments using CRED is very simple. Just open the CRED app, click on the ‘Pay’ tab at the bottom of the screen and select any of your existing bills to pay or add a new biller. Just make your payment and you are good to go!

You are eligible to participate in the offers by paying all kinds of bills including telecom bills (like mobile recharge, postpaid, broadband, or DTH bills); payments for utilities such as electricity, water, gas; payment of rent for your home, office space or allied charges like maintenance, clubhouse fees, brokerage or token amounts paid to agents; fees for educational institutes (like colleges, schools or tuition); credit card bills or other necessary expenses (like insurance premiums, loan repayments or Fastag recharge).

