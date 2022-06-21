Logarithmic Finance, The Sandbox, Zcash Set To Gain Tremendous Value In Crypto?

While Bitcoin is still the king of all cryptocurrencies, there are many other coins that are starting to gain value and popularity.

In this blog post, we will take a look at three coins that we believe are going to see tremendous value growth in the near future: Logarithmic Finance (LOG), The Sandbox (SAND), and Zcash (ZEC).

So if you're interested in cryptocurrencies and want to invest in some of the up-and-coming coins, read on for more information about these three tokens.

The New Focal Point of Investors: Logarithmic Finance (LOG)

Logarithmic Finance (LOG), one of the most remarkable projects of recent times with serious potential, has managed to attract many investors even during the pre-sale process.

In particular, LOG, which is expected to increase in value as of the first quarter of 2023, also attracts investors with its staking opportunities.

Logarithmic Finance was designed as a swap protocol. Using Layer-III technology, the project also offers cross-chain and multi-chain support, thanks to an advanced algorithm. In this way, there is no liquidity bottleneck in the transactions realized in the ecosystem.

Logarithmic Finance, whose code architecture is designed in a minimalist style, states that it reduces gas fees by 80%.

This project, which provides fast processing and works at a much lower cost than its counterparts, has the potential to be used in many areas in the future.

Logarithmic Finance currently has ERC-20 token support. It is stated that starting from the third quarter of 2022, ERC-721 token support will come with the staking program that will offer high profitability and passive income. In the first quarter of 2023, synthetic assets are planned to be included in the ecosystem.

Earn While You Game: The Sandbox (SAND)

One of the fastest-growing cryptocurrency games, The Sandbox (SAND), has a unique community in the digital world.

Appealing to players of all ages, The Sandbox offers multiple ways to generate income. It allows users to experience adventures in a virtual world with SAND tokens and earn rewards while participating in the ecosystem.

The Sandbox (SAND) is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum (ETH) network and is the native currency of the platform. These tokens represent a new type of digital asset for the crypto world.

The primary function of SAND is to process in-game items, level up games, and trade within the gaming ecosystem. All in-game shopping takes place only with the use of SAND.

The Sandbox also acts as a governance token. Through SAND, users are involved in decision mechanisms for the game.

Safeguard Your Privacy: Zcash (ZEC)

Although we were introduced to Zcash (ZEC) a little late, it achieved a market first and used a technology called zk-SNARKs to encrypt user information and developed a zero-knowledge proof system. Thus, it can hide the identity of both the sender and the receiver of the data.

Zero-knowledge proof is an encryption protocol that allows the authenticator to transact securely without having to reveal himself.

Zk-SNARKS stands for "zero-knowledge, succinct, non-interactive knowledge arguments.” Using Zk-SNARKS, the primary purpose of Zcash (ZEC) is to ensure that no one sees any of the private information shared on the blockchain.

The zero-knowledge proof method is a significant contributor to ensuring complete privacy in online activities. The emergence of applications that monitor the behavior of users transacting online is increasingly promoting solutions such as zero-knowledge proofs.

Zcash (ZEC) is definitely easy to use, even if it has different and complex technology. Zcash's advanced technology provides the highest level of security for crypto assets.

LOG, SAND, and ZEC are all worth investing in now while they’re still relatively cheap, especially Logarithmic Finance with its newly-risen tide. Experts confirm that investing in presales is the way to go.

