Logicmojo, an edtech firm, launches a platform for interactive and live learning

Edtech firm Logicmojo is ready to launch its live and interactive classes to boost practical acumen and sharpen technical abilities. This interactive and live learning course is expected to make the education experience more expedient by enabling swift doubt clearing assistance from professional instructors.

As per the Logicmojo team, the live sessions will focus on helping candidates crack the interviews at top product-based industries. The courses are curated for both newbies and professional candidates with quick-witted concepts, compelling content, and problem-solving methods.

The live interactive program features peer-to-peer learning, and it would allow the aspirants to impart knowledge to each other and take cues from their respective experiences. The inclusion of real-life projects intends to inculcate practical literacy in professionals’ caliber to facilitate fruitful career prospects, as stated by Logicmojo official.

“Usually, the professionals find it pretty challenging to devote time to their studies due to work commitments and family obligations. Apart from that, the traditional learning methodologies are inefficient in resolving doubts promptly. This is where Logicmojo's live classes come into play. Apart from providing an immersive learning experience, these interactive classes will facilitate the aspiring candidates to interact one-on-one with the FAANG and industry experts for seeking better clarity on the concepts in real-time.”- said Ravi Singh, the CEO and Founder of LogicMojo.

A few days back, Logicmojo organized a live webinar on "Data Structure and Algorithms (DSA)" to impart the crucial notions to the enthusiastic aspirants in a very conversational and interactive way. According to Logicmojo, they are planning to conduct more such webinars to fulfil the comprehensive education requirements of working personnel.

Professionals nowadays strive to polish their skills and imbibe the latest futuristic maneuvers to channel the technology productively. The demand amongst the aspirants to have an optimistic career journey at leading tech giants has fueled the Edtech portals to amalgamate modern learning techniques with accessibility to offer convenient education facilities. Hence, all the course modules are explicitly customised as per the current industry standards in coding and system design segments, as stated by the team Logicmojo.

In the last couple of years, the Edtech sector has evolved substantially. The credit for this goes to the virtual learning era that started during the pandemic. Eventually, it has brought a bounty of prospects to improve and enrich your skills and widen your career scope without much hassle.

