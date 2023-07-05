London Coffee: World’s Fastest Growing coffee Company

London coffee company was founded in 1975 by Benjamin Fernandez in London with a vision to create a coffee brand that celebrates the artistry and craftsmanship of coffee-making while promoting sustainability and positive impact within the coffee industry. We are passionate about crafting exceptional coffee experiences that delight and inspire coffee lovers around the world.

Now 390+Coffee store across Japan, China, UK, North America, Canada, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, UAE, India, Singapore, South Korea, South Africa, Brazil, Switzerland, Russia, Turkey, Vietnam, Thailand Etc.

Vision

Our vision is to become the largest and most beloved chain of coffee brands worldwide.

Mission

Our mission is to provide the finest quality coffee products and create an unforgettable coffee experience for our customers.

Benefits of Coffee Industry Business

The Coffee business is rarely the first option considered when they start evaluating any business. But, when they learn more, they find that the coffee industry is like no other.

Coffee is an industry that is

All Cash business.

One time investment

Low Manpower cost, low operating cost.

Recession proof (how hard recession hit,

People can’t stop drinking coffee.

365 days revenue

Negligible seasonality - 12-month business

Is relevant in all communities and economic climate.

Is a fundamental service, doctor advise.

Doesn’t change or get obsolete with technology upgrades.

Have low non-perishable inventory requirements.

Cannot be outsourced.

Is about making people feel good about themselves.

Very low competition – Social Barrier.

Second thing to drink after water worldwide.

Coffee industry is increasing because Consumption is increasing.

Now Is Market size- Market size value in 2023 USD 24,283.1 million Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 51,404.0 million?

Community Gathering Place

Why choose a London coffee franchise?

It gives an entrepreneur the best of both worlds – the ability to own their franchise business, and ongoing access to support in marketing, advertising, recruiting, retention, training, management, and business. Planning. In addition, they have the power of an international brand working for them, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, to bring them more business.

The ongoing business relationship we provide within the London coffee franchise includes the service, the products, and trademarks, as well as the entire business concept itself from marketing strategy, plan, Standard Operating Procedure, systems, formats, audits, billing software, training, quality control, ongoing assistance, guidance, and supervision. In short, it provides small business (the franchisee) with the tools of big business (provided by the franchisor).

Other Sales Support

Tie up with Zomato, Swigy, and like Apps

Collaboration with youtubers, influencers and celebs

Offering Promo Codes

Offering Various discounts and vouchers like birthday discount, student discount, anniversary, festive discount etc

Regular, and frequent customers

Start up support.

Location assistance / Site approval.

store Architect, Designs, Layout, Etc.

Diamond Inspired Designs (Walls, Ceilings, Furniture, etc).

Legal Obligation / licence procurement

Franchise Business Operations

Pre-opening and going operational assistance to franchisees.

Implements and assists with all operational programs and procedures, including the First London Coffee store Opening program.

Schedules personalised visits to existing coffee stores

Conducts regularly scheduled phone calls to discuss service, retail and training needs.

Hosts the annual franchise Convention for all franchisees.



Training

Provides in house training in the London Coffee stores

Trains on customer service and London coffee store operations.

Tie up with top Coffee industry leaders to train on current trends and techniques.

Grand Opening Ceremony – Our PR company will organise the grand opening day for your London Coffee store.

POS – Billing Software – We have a billing software which we have taken from the world largest store software company. We will share the same software with you for your billing.

Marketing

Highly innovative/irresistible marketing offer like Birthday rewards or complimentary offers.

Marketing Strategies and Campaigns like radio advertisements, print media, digital marketing, social media campaigns, and other promotional initiatives.

Local Marketing Support

Digital Marketing & Online Presence

Influencer marketing

Training and Education to understand effective marketing techniques.

Market Research and Analysis.

Social Media Marketing

Dedicated social media.

Marketing handles:

Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

Youtube

Linkedin

Social Engagement

Instagram uploads

Twitter postings

Facebook uploads

Instagram check-ins

Facebook check-ins

LinkedIn posts

Youtube videos

Google ADs

Sponsored local listings.

Facebook local

Google local

GPS based ad

Facebook ads post and likes campaign

Google ads words campaign

Instagram ad and likes

Seo marketing

Sem marketing

Analytics and reports

Launch Support

Planning and Execution.

Launch Plan in SMM and PR.

Promotion

Cross Marketing.

Post Opening Support

Sales incremental strategies.

audits.

Promotional offers.

London Coffee loyalty membership programs.

Google and website listing.

New media statistics

Facebook: 3,000,000+ fans

London coffee: average of 500,000 monthly visits.

London coffee: average of 1,500,000 monthly imp.

Youtube channels: 1,000,000 subscribers youtube:

Average of 15,000,000 monthly views.

Daily motion: average of 500,000 monthly views.

SOCIAL ENGAGEMENTS STATISTICS

150 new stories (Facebook)

200 new stories (Instagram)

50 new stories (Twitter)

More than 300 new stories per day!

Due to London Coffee’s brand POPULARITY and our customers love to

Post, like, share, comment, check-in, take pictures, shoot videos,

tag, and more in all of our locations!

The social engagement within f cafés network is an exciting average

of 300 stories per day – every story is free – word of

Mouth – advertisement.

Requirements to open a London Coffee store franchise.

You will have to meet the below requirements and lease them out to London Coffee store to enjoy a regular flow of income:

Franchise Recurring Cost

In all the three models, franchisee gets the rights to use the brand name, systems & Process & billing software. The minimum investment required, revenue, and the number of staff-

Model 1*.

Franchisee invests & Franchisee runs the operations. Franchisee will take care of all the operational expenses like Rent, Salary, Electricity, Telecom, Maintenance, store Consumption, etc. and will pay 6% of revenue or Rs.60000/- Fix Royalty Per Month, whichever is Higher, to the Company.

Model 2*.

Franchisee Invests & Company run the operations. Company will take care of all the operational expenses like All Expenses Rent, Salary, Electricity, Telecom, Maintenance, store Consumption, etc. and company will pay minimum guarantee of 2% of total franchise investment Amount per Month or 25% of the Net Profit of the store per month, whichever is higher, to the franchisee.

London Coffee Franchise Cost Amount

Lite Model

Area Required: 500-600 Sq. Ft.

Investment : INR 15 Lacs

Franchise Fee: INR. 5Lacs + Tax

Approximate income: INR 15 to 20 Lacs per Year

Regular Model

Area Required: 1000-1200 Sq. Ft.

Investment : INR 40 Lacs

Franchise Fee: INR 10 Lacs + Tax

Approximate income: INR 30-36 Lacs per Year

Super Model

Area Required: 1800-2000 Sq. Ft.

Investment : INR 60 Lacs

Franchise Fee: INR 20 Lacs + Tax

Approximate income: INR 40-50 Lacs per Year

Lounge Model

Area Required: 3000-4000 Sq. Ft.

Investment : INR 1.5 Crore

Franchise Fee: INR 30 Lakhs + Tax

Approximate income: INR 60 to 80 Lacs per Year

Company support after startup

Merchandise Employee welfare and recognition

Staff is retained well if they work for a bigger group than a individual shop

Annual Meeting & picnic for recognizing the store manager, barista, cafe associates, utility associate and prep cook, lead cook, support manager, chef manager and district manager etc. In store & outstation training for staff.

Franchisee Steps to Opening-

Initial Franchise Inquiry Made by prospective partner.

Prospective partner receives franchise Kit. Read all the detailed franchise Kit.

Complete the franchise form & purchase the due diligence licence fee only 5 lacs or 1000 per Sq. Ft.

Prospective partner receives the due diligence kit and prepares for discovery day.

Prospective partner meets the “New Business Development Manager” on the discovery day.

Interview call with Senior Manager.

Prospective partner & company mutually decide on agreement.

Franchisee Agreement is Signed & Franchisee fee payment is made.

Franchisee shortlist the site and get approval from the Company.

Architect is assigned & project given to architect after approval of store design.

2 Key person of the franchisee gets 2-3 weeks training at the site of the store.

New Staff recruitment by franchisee or company.

1 Week Training of new staff by company at franchisee premises.

Store ready for inaugurations.

Grand opening of London coffee store.

Steps to apply for a London Coffee Franchise

If you meet all these requirements, you will need to send the following details to the company’s office. The official web address www.londoncoffeefranchise.com is where you need to send the following:

Name of all the owners who own the space/area.

Residential address and contact information of all the owners

Postal address of the commercial space

Square feet details of the space

Frontage area of the space

Location photograph and video

Catchment area demographics

The brand gets signed for 5 or 9 years, and you can renew the agreement once the stipulated period ends.

Franchisee Prerequisites:

An entrepreneur who invests fully in the adventure A trader who already have a proven track record A rigorous operator A person sharing entrepreneurial values: curiosity, dynamism, team spirit and stubbornness. Person with zeal to become successful as an entrepreneur. Person looking to start a new business with a reputed name in the industry. Person with entrepreneurial excellence and sound managerial skill Individual ready to put full endeavours to be the leading brand name. The commitment to brings change in standard of living in the society. Leadership experience in related field A track record of success in providing the highest level of customer service & satisfaction in business.

