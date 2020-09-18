London Confidential: A murky virus conspiracy is the theme of ZEE5’s new spy-thriller

brand-stories

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 21:04 IST

Cast: Mouni Roy, Purab Kohli, Kulraj Randhawa, Sagar Arya, Pravessh Rana, Jas Binag, Diljohn Singh

Director: Kanwal Sethi

Producer: Ajay G Rai and Mohit Chhabra

Rating: 3.5 (out of 5)

The Covid-19 pandemic has changed our world forever, almost overnight. It has altered the very way we live and interact with the world around us. With no end in sight to this chaos, and a majority of us confined to our living rooms as we embrace the new normal; the pandemic has expectedly become a premise for the latest original on ZEE5.

The latest gold-star from ZEE5’s goodie bag, London Confidential, tells the story of two undercover cops Uma (Mouni Roy) and Arjun (Purab Kohli) posted at the London RAW station, who are trying to prevent another virus much deadlier than Corona Virus to spread across the border of China into India.

The virus is more aggressive and life-threatening than Corona and the RAW agents will go to any extent to expose the deadly conspiracy behind the origin of this virus and find incriminating evidence against major political links behind the mess

China is plotting another virus attack and the plot gets murkier when another undercover RAW agent Biren Ghosh (Diljohn Singh) is trying to reach a Chinese informer for ‘vital information’ in the run-up to the coveted Conference of New Viruses. But he mysteriously goes missing. Uma and Arjun get on the trail and what follows is a series of brutal killings as they set off to expose the mole within their RAW set-up, who is feeding vital information to the political kingpins.

The spy-thriller shows London in a completely different light as viewers get a peek into what a post-Covid world would look like and the anxieties attached with the threat of another pandemic.

Talking about the experience, director Kanwal Sethi said: “This is the first OTT film to be shot in London post the lockdown phase. On one hand, it was a very challenging experience and a great learning experience to shoot in these difficult times, but at the same time, it was also a joy to work with a wonderful team. I really appreciate the team at ZEE5, Ajay Rai and Mohit Chhabra, who came together and decided to start filming. We have tried to show London under a new lens, like never before.”

The story also takes us into the lives of undercover agents, who are hidden heroes putting their lives at risk to protect the nation. Roy plays the glamorous spy with a tough task at hand. But as her character Uma fights the battle to unearth the origins of the new virus, she is fighting another personal battle. Her marriage with long-time boyfriend is on the rocks as she spent many weeks undercover in her starting out years causing a complete breakdown of communication in the wedlock.

Officer Arjun is the rare RAW cop, who has managed to preserve his sense of humour despite all the bloodshed and hardship that he sees. He has the cover of working at a grocery store in London, and his own personal life is completely down in the dumps. Arjun has been on the trail of the some of the world’s deadliest criminals but his sense of humour has kept him going.

“I am excited about my role as Arjun, who is a RAW agent. Action, spy, thrill and a mole in the system – I am looking forward to see what people feel about seeing me in this new avatar. Mouni is amazing and I feel all her millions of fans are in for a treat when they see her in the new role. I am sure the film will get the reach it deserves,” said Kohli.

Roy added: “It is a spy-thriller franchise with a stirring plot and lovely characters passionate about what they do. Purab is a thorough gentleman and an absolute rockstar. He has been one of my favourites since we worked together in 2014 and I missed him on the set after he left for Germany. Kanwal sir is extremely perceptive, precise, patient and an amazing creator,” said Mouni Roy. London Confidential marks the digital debut of the two lead actors.

Another noteworthy performance is by Kulraj Randhawa, who essays the role of a promising IFS officer posted in London, who specialises in her dealings of diplomatic conflicts and crises.

As we continue to battle the pandemic with no end in sight, the theme couldn’t hit home harder. London Confidential is currently streaming on ZEE5. Don’t miss it for anything!