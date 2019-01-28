Look forward to the new series by OPPO

The upcoming series by global smartphone manufacturer OPPO will cater to a wide spectrum of consumers.

According to sources, the price of the handset will be less than Rs. 20,000. The USP, undoubtedly, will lie in the in-screen fingerprint sensor. This, therefore, spells good news for every smartphone enthusiast out there.

OPPO’s advanced technology

OPPO has always been known to manufacture high-end smartphones while keeping the price point under check. In fact, the company has developed a number of technologies that are aimed at enhancing smartphone user experiences—be it improvised cameras or faster charging solutions. These innovations aim to take smartphone technology to the next level.

Online and offline presence

The meteoric rise of smartphone sales in India has been backed by the growth of e-commerce. OPPO, which has been a pioneer in the offline segment for the last five years, has a substantial online presence as well. The focus is on tier-2 and tier-3 cities, which are increasingly generating demand for smartphones.

“Now that we have consolidated our position as an offline player, we will put our synergies behind online channels as well. Although we are still not going to become an online brand, we will look at gaining ground in a segment which cannot be ignored,” say representatives from OPPO.

E-commerce is a powerful medium to establish a direct line of communication with customers. It has been noted that those who purchase a product online are often more informed and do a lot of research before making the purchase. Brands have also come to understand that the online market has a wider scope, and is more convenient and scalable compared to other marketing mediums.

First Published: Jan 28, 2019 18:18 IST