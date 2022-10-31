Look To Rocketize, Cardano, And Polygon For Profitable Returns In 2022

The history of cryptocurrencies has shown just how volatile these digital assets can be, and their volatility has been particularly horrendous in the past months. The bear market in 2022 has been an extremely severe one.

Today's global cryptocurrency market cap is $1.04 trillion, which is more than half the initial market cap at the beginning of the year. Cryptocurrencies are currently at their lows, and most investors have been at a loss for most of 2022.

However, the market is beginning to show some strength, and we see some cryptocurrencies gradually increasing. As many anticipate the bear market's end, it is advisable to position oneself for the bull market's return.

Cardano (ADA), Polygon (MATIC), andRocketize (JATO) are three cryptocurrencies with enough potential to look forward to in 2022. Rocketize (JATO) is mainly at the top of this list as it is a new cryptocurrency ushering new liquidity into the market and providing the opportunity for investors to buy in early. Let's find out more about these cryptocurrencies.

Cardano (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) is a third-generation blockchain system with smart contract functionalities for dApps to build. It is one of the fastest and most scalable blockchain networks, capable of running thousands of transactions per second. One of the major advantages Cardano (ADA) has over existing blockchain networks like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) is scalability. The network successfully provided a decentralized and secure network without sacrificing scalability.

Cardano (ADA) operates on a proof of stake consensus where users can validate transactions as they stake their tokens in the network. The Proof Of Stake protocol is an environmentally friendly alternative to the Proof Of Work consensus and is famous for promoting scalability. The network also provides decentralized finance functionalities like staking, liquidity pool acquisitions, and more.

Polygon (MATIC)

The Polygon Network (MATIC) is a layer 2 scaling solution built to upscale the scalability of the ethereum blockchain. Polygon is one of the top blockchain subsystems pushing for more innovation in the crypto landscape. The system believes in scalability for all and is constantly at the forefront of promoting the adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Polygon (MATIC) is a framework and protocol for building and linking blockchain networks compatible with Ethereum (ETH) on a scalable ground. As a Layer-2 solution, Polygon is intended to grow the Ethereum network by upscaling its scalability and enhancing its usability.

The protocol operates as a sidechain for the Ethereum blockchain and has since then housed several applications. Polygon is also involved in several collaborations with top companies within and outside the crypto community.

Rocketize (JATO)

Rocketize (JATO) is a new meme coin project that intends to build on the binance smart chain. Rocketize intends to propel meme coins further by creating a meme coin to surpass existing meme coins in the market. The network aims to capitalize on its community since meme coins are primarily about community, hype, and buzz.

The network also intends to introduce DeFi features that enable users to build wealth and profit from the network. Rocketize (JATO) intends to give back as much as the community would give to it. The meme coin intends to integrate an NFT marketplace, a decentralized governance model for equity, incentives, and more for its users.

Rocketize is about the fun, the memes, the community, building wealth, and providing value and relevance for the community. The JATO token is currently on presale, and buying at this time could be the best decision you'd make since tokens are being sold at relatively lower prices.Click here to buy the JATO token on presale.

For more information about Rocketize, click the links below:

Rocketize Token (JATO)

Presale: https://rocketize.io/buy

Website: http://rocketize.io

Telegram: https://t.me/RocketizeTokenOfficial

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.

