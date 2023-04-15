Looking for a power-packed 5G smartphone? Samsung Galaxy M14 5G will be the one for you

An excellent 50MP triple camera, a segment only 6000mAh battery, and 5nm processor, and amazing 5G capabilities – meet the soon-to-be-launched Samsung Galaxy M14 5G, a high-performance smartphone that couldn’t be more Gen Z-ready. Yes, you read that right!

The latest model from Samsung, one of India’s most loved smartphone brands, is expected to come as a massive upgrade on its predecessor on multiple fronts, offering the best specs among smartphones available in this price segment. The exact pricing of this stunning smartphone is yet to be revealed but nothing to worry about because the Galaxy M14 5G is being launched at 12 noon on April 17.

The Galaxy M series has been a favourite of Gen MZ since its launch in 2019.

From the beginning Galaxy M series has offered amazing specs at an unbelievable price. Galaxy M10, the first launch event in the series sported a dual camera with ultra-wide lens. Over the years, Galaxy M Series has been spearheading the launch of many segment first features such as a Powerful segment leading 6000mAh battery with the Galaxy M30s, a brilliant camera experience with the 64MP Intelli-cam with Single Take on Galaxy M31s, followed by a 5nm processor along with innovations such as Voice Focus launched with Galaxy M33 and M53 5G.

People have always embraced the Monster with open arms since, and it has quickly become a crowd-favourite given the diverse range of features in its budget. Not just this, the Galaxy M Series has consistently been a best-selling series on Amazon over the years.

Read on to know what the latest Galaxy M14 5G brings for us.

This smartphone has an impressive 50MP triple rear camera and 13MP front camera.

Amazing camera

If you are someone who loves clicking pictures and an excellent camera is a must for you in a smartphone then the all-new Galaxy M14 5G is an apt choice for you. This smartphone has an impressive 50MP triple rear camera and 13MP front camera. Samsung Galaxy M14 5G has termed the smartphone “moments monster” because the 50 MP rear camera’s lens has an aperture of f1.8. This means that you can capture all your precious moments perfectly. The M14 5G lets you capture blur-free and captivating photos even in low light and provides a window of an entire day for photography.

Hyper-fast performance

The Samsung Galaxy M14 5G is powered by a powerful Segment only 5nm processor with next generation AP for improved CPU and GPU performance. The gamers and multitaskers are going to fall in love with the new Galaxy M14 5G’s smooth and fast performance. Such an incredible processor combined with 13 5G bands will give you incredible speed. You will be able to swiftly run through apps and download content in a blink. So, the next time you are trying to play a game and reply to an important message at the same time, you will be surprised at the capabilities of this amazing smartphone.

This monster battery will keep you powered for up to 2 days.

Powerful battery

Imagine a 5nm segment only processor, 5G speed combined with a 6000mAh battery, if you hate interruptions and want your battery to go on and on … this phone is not going to disappoint you. This monster battery will keep you powered for up to 2 days. It also comes with a 25W fast charging feature so you can boost-up the smartphone very quickly. This means that you can watch your favourite OTT shows without a worry about your phone battery getting drained out. What more can you ask for!

This amazing smartphone is launching on 17th April, 12 noon. Head over to Samsung.com or Amazon to get notified.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio