Looking For NFT-based Cryptos? Don’t look past; Klangaverse, LooksRare, Solana

NFTs are all the buzz right now, they are involved in virtually everything that has to do with us, humans. This world of cryptocurrency has come in and made things quite easier for us from decentralized finance, and money transfer to data storage.

Purchasing the right coin is every investor’s dream and we understand this. This is why we’ve taken the time to create an article detailing three NFT cryptos you should have today if you want to be digitally empowered.

Klangaverse (KLG) - The Unique Crypto

Klangaverse (KLG) is a unique new cryptocurrency that’s focusing on the NFT music world. The idea is to create a platform for NFT music that artists, music lovers and professionals can use as they please.

The best way to view Klangaverse is as a marketplace where you can access anything music-related, at all times. The artists create the music, the music lovers listen to this music, while the professionals manage the music. The good thing is, anyone can be these three things at once.

Ultimately, Klangaverse (KLG) has confirmed its plan to provide a smooth bridge between music creating, payment and publishing and to be an avenue that will help music lovers get the best experience.

Music copyright will be ensured by Klangaverse (KLG) using blockchain technology. Crypto payments, as well as NFT payments, will be utilized to enable swift transaction and distribution of music at all times.

According to its whitepaper, Klangaverse (KLG) is looking to create a DAO governance system where it will give users the ability to vote on the latest features and potential upgrades. It will also enable royalties for all artists on their music NFTs. The platform has confirmed that all streamed music will bring about 20% worth of royalties and this will be distributed to every holder of the NFT.

Clearly, Klangaverse (KLG) has a lot to offer users, thus it’s a must-have.

Solana (SOL) - The Scalability and Speed Of It All

Solana (SOL) is a very popular crypto that takes pride in offering great scalability and speed, all at a reduced fee. This coin is an open-source project that aims to bring about a user-friendly environment enabling the creation of different projects.

Crypto enthusiasts and investors are readily interested in Solana because of all it offers in the world of dApps.

Solana (SOL) is able to achieve the majority of the things it does because of its permissionless nature. Different projects in the crypto world select this blockchain because it has very low fees and is easily accessible.

Solana (SOL) prides itself with a fantastic ecosystem which is very convenient for DAOs, marketplaces, and much more. Solana (SOL) also features a metaplex solution which helps creators build easy connections with their product users.

This metaplex is a collection of different tools, and resources all aimed at helping NFT creation and launching.

LooksRare (LOOKS) - NFT Based

LooksRare (LOOKS) is a new cryptocurrency with a decentralized community that’s focused on NFTs. Users including traders and creators are rewarded heavily for taking part in the platform.

Holders of the LOOKS token are able to get 100% of their trading fees on the platform. This means whatever trade they conduct on the platform is completely free.

LooksRare (LOOKS) offers a unique trading experience that makes it very easy for NFT traders to access many useful features and deals at all times.

So, you can see that the cryptocurrencies discussed in this article are NFT-based and with unique offerings. They offer you the best choice if you’re seeking to buy NFT tokens that will help you scale.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.